Hundreds attend Dublin protest for disability emergency payment

Sophia Mulvaney joins other wheelchair users at a disability rights protest march in Dublin, calling for an emergency €400 payment for disabled people and carers. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Hundreds of people have taken part in a protest in Dublin calling for the immediate introduction of an emergency disability payment of €400.

Participants held placards and chanted for the payment as they took part in the rally on Saturday afternoon.

The event was organised by the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) and Access for All, with support from the Affordable Ireland Campaign.

The organisers said last year’s budget had left people with disabilities up to €1,400 worse off annually, following the removal of support payments.

The Government has said it will introduce a permanent disability support payment on an annual basis and a public consultation is under way.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, the Labour Party, People Before Profit-Solidarity and the Green Party all backed the public rally which began at Parnell Square.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was in attendance, said: “This demonstration is about an immediate emergency payment for disabled people.

“Just remember the Government’s budget left disabled people €1,400 worse off, that was a despicable and heartless thing to do in the teeth of a cost of living crisis.

A large turnout at the disability rights protest in Dublin today, activists are calling for the immediate introduction of an emergency payment of €400. pic.twitter.com/fuNlMW4Jhs — Órla Ryan (@orlaryan) February 28, 2026

“There is so much that needs to change for disabled citizens but in the immediate here and now they need action and help simply to pay their bills, simply to get by.

“I really cannot understand a Government that recognises the additional cost of living with disability, a Government that surely recognises we are living in a cost-of-living crisis, a Government with huge resources – the mean-spirited approach to our disabled citizens is, in my mind, unforgivable.

“This needs to happen and it needs to happen very, very quickly.”

She added: “I would appeal to the Taoiseach to listen to the voices of the people who have gathered here today, recognise their experience and move quickly now to deliver this emergency payment.”

One of those who attended the rally was Michael Meere, from Co Clare.

“I travelled up to Dublin today so we could all participate in the protest, to express our dissatisfaction over the Government not implementing an emergency €400 payment for disabled people.

Participants held placards and chanted for the payment as they took part in the rally. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hundreds of people attended the protest in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“That payment is a lifeline to me. If there is many costs, medical costs, food costs, heating costs, expenses associated with travel, they are all exacerbated at this moment in time by the financial and economic outset of Ireland.

“What happened in the last budget was the Government took €1,400 off disabled people in the form of once-off payments.

“This left people in a very precarious and difficult position.

“People have sat at home, myself included, and deliberated and argued over whether I would turn on a second bar on my heater or not, because it is either heat or eat, that is the decision I have.”