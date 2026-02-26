New €1m Government meeting room will protect communications with world leaders, says Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: 'We need one in Government Buildings, for ease and so on. It’s required'. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA

Almost €1 million will be spent on a new secure meeting room in Government buildings, to guard against surveillance of conversations with other world leaders.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that a €958,000 increase in “premises expenses” at his department this year will go towards a new secure room “because surveillance is everywhere”.

Martin was speaking to the select committee on finance on revised estimates for 2026 for his department. In 2026, the premises expenses for the Department of An Taoiseach have increased 184 per cent to €1.48 million, up from €522,000 last year.

Questioning Martin, Labour TD Ged Nash noted that the €958,000 increase was described in the revised estimates as additional expenditure “to fulfil mandatory requirements for secure meeting facilities to allow continued engagement with international partners”.

Martin explained that secure facilities were sometimes required when he was talking to other international leaders, including meetings of the coalition of the willing. The coalition, which is made up of over 30 countries, brings world leaders together to advance the case for peace in Ukraine.

“Some of those meetings, not all, would have sensitive things said, and you need secure, what’s called ‘Nato proof’ secure facilities. That’s a standard that you need,” he said.

“We have one in the country, okay? We need one in Government Buildings, for ease and so on. It’s required, because surveillance is everywhere.”

“Nato proof” is an informal term used to describe the security requirements against passive and active “eavesdropping” for rooms where Nato classified information is discussed.

The possession of such a facility is a prerequisite for countries receiving Nato intelligence. Other intelligence agencies also require partners to possess such rooms, and other secure communication technology, before sharing information.

Secure communications facilities, often known by their US designation “sensitive compartmented information facilities” or Scifs, are widely used by governments to prevent surveillance.

They can be permanent rooms within a building or tentlike structures which can be rapidly deployed in the field if needed. For example, US president Donald Trump always travels with a Scif and also has them installed in the White House and his residence in Mar a Largo in Florida.

They are made of material designed to block out all incoming and outgoing electronic and radio frequencies, preventing the use of remote surveillance, including sophisticated listening devices employed for foreign intelligence services.

In some cases, entire buildings are fitted with materials to turn them into Scifs, for example the headquarters of MI6 in London.

Access is strictly controlled and users are generally forbidden from taking any phones or electronic devices inside the Scif. Any communication with those outside the room is done through an encrypted line

Martin told the same meeting that there had been a 20 per cent increase to the budget of the Office of the Attorney General, to €31.5 million. He said the office was increasing in size, which will also mean that it requires greater office space.