Minister questions why 11 Sinn Féin TDs had to speak on a single amendment to International Protection Bill

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said there were many issues of concern, but the 'standard language' from all contributors was about profiteering, people being ripped off, local communities being upended and lack of proper consultation. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has questioned the need for 11 Sinn Féin TDs to speak on a single party amendment during debate on the controversial International Protection Bill.

The most radical reform of asylum law in the history of the State was expected to be passed on Wednesday night in the Dáil with a guillotined or significantly shortened debate.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Matt Carthy had introduced an amendment requiring local or other State authorities to carry out and publish a community impact assessment before any international protection accommodation is established in a locality.

It also requires consultation with the local authority and community stakeholders.

The Minister agreed there were many issues of concern, but said “the standard language” from all contributors was about profiteering, people being ripped off, local communities being upended and lack of proper consultation.

He said they had made savings of €80 million since May 1st on accommodation and the budget had reduced from €1.2 billion last year to €1.1 billion as the State moved towards purchasing and providing accommodation and speeding up asylum application assessments.

O’Callaghan said Sinn Féin had made “perfectly legitimate points of debate” but these could be made by the party’s justice spokesman. It “makes me wonder what’s the political purpose behind this from Sinn Féin”, he said.

More than 2½ hours were spent on the amendment, one of almost 300 submitted on the Bill, which aims to bring Irish law in line with the European migration and asylum pact.

Sinn Féin and all Opposition parties sharply criticised the lack of time for debate with eight hours last week in a single Dáil committee stage session and four hours on Wednesday night.

Fewer than 20 amendments of the almost 300 were expected to be debated by the time of the final vote.

The Minister said the vast majority of accommodation centres operate very peacefully and successfully. It was also important to emphasise the centres “accommodate human beings”.

It was very challenging for local communities and their representatives and every TD, including himself, had faced this.

“A lot of people don’t like change and they don’t like the unknown” but “that is not a legitimate reason, nor is [it] an acceptable reason for accommodation centres not to be pushed in certain areas”.

Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly said they had spent a disproportionate amount of time on the amendment.

He said the Dáil was about to “make history for legislating for the ability to detain children, innocent children, for doing nothing wrong”.

But because of the pace of debate “we will not have an opportunity to debate the amendments put down to remove that”.