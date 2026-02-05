TDs sing in a saturated spring to bid farewell to one of the Dáil’s unsung organisers

Mick O’Brien, a stalwart of the Oireachtas staff for the last 32 years, shakes hands with Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy in the Dáil on Wednesday. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

Spring is here.

Drenched daffodils are up, the shamrock is already drowned and Easter lilies are about to sprout from Sinn Féin lapels.

Lambs are splashing in the saturated fields.

Birdies are singing in the rain.

And deputies are warbling in the Dáil.

No, really. They broke into song in the chamber on Wednesday afternoon. Some might say that they just managed a few bars, but all the TDs were perfectly sober at the time.

The occasion was the retirement of Mick O’Brien, a stalwart of the Oireachtas staff for the last 32 years and a familiar face to all around Leinster House.

With Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy leading the way, the party leaders took a break from a downbeat Dáil on a dreary day to thank Mick for his invaluable service and wish him all the best for the future.

The usual pointless vote over approving the weekly timetable (they still keep to the quaint practice of taking an extra day off after a bank holiday weekend, so only two days of business were at issue) had just finished, so the chamber was packed when Verona asked for a moment for Mick.

She said he started as a service officer in the 1990s before becoming an usher. He was later promoted to deputy head usher and joined the facilities management team – these are the people who make sure the place functions properly.

In 2016, Mick was project facilitator for the Oireachtas side during the lengthy restoration of Leinster House, a job he undertook with great pride. In recent years, as access officer, he worked to make parliament a more welcoming and accessible place for all.

A combination of disturbing international events and some serious and heartbreaking ones on the domestic front has contributed to a somewhat subdued atmosphere at the start of the political year. It can be heavy going at times.

Perhaps it was the rare chance to smile together and congratulate a departing friend on a job well done which sparked a brief moment of shared giddiness. When the Ceann mentioned that Mick is a dedicated Liverpool football fan, it led to a noisy outbreak of laddish joshing from the benches.

Then they had a good laugh when she said he has “seen off eight taoisigh, eight cinn comhairle and four presidents”.

But that’s it all. Not only, said the Ceann, was Mick retiring “but also, it’s actually his birthday today”.

More cheers and applause and in middle of it, some of the TDs burst into a spirited but raggedy chorus of Happy Birthday.

Verona smiled.

“They’re not known for their singing ability, Mick” she told the slightly mortified deputy head usher, who was standing guard at the double doors next to her chair.

Then the Taoiseach got in on the act. Mercifully, this did not include singing.

“It’s the first time I think I’ve ever witnessed Happy Birthday being sung in Dáil Éireann, so you’ve opened new ground,” Micheál Martin told him, speaking “as a Taoiseach who you haven’t seen off”.

Ever the cautious one, Micheál added: “I say that with a sense of humour”.

For the avoidance of doubt.

Just in case anyone might think Mick had been bumping off the highest office holders in the land in between supervising renovations and arranging special access for visiting groups with additional needs.

Or, worse still, just in case anyone might think Micheál had ever contemplated the possibility of a person or people unknown having designs on his position and even if he did, he’s still very much standing and in charge.

The Taoiseach also spoke of the “outstanding tradition of the usher community which has made life so meaningful, hospitable and welcoming for all who are elected to Leinster House.

Mary Lou McDonald, also had a few words for Mick.

“Free at last. Thirty-two years – I think it’s a really good number to finish on, you know? However, we would say that, wouldn’t we?” remarked the Sinn Féin leader of her perfect unification number.

It was quite the send off, with Labour leader Ivana Bacik and her Soc Dems counterpart, Holly Cairns, also sending their best wishes.

On behalf of People Before Profit and the independent groupings, Richard Boyd Barrett thanked Mick for his “amazing” service. “This place wouldn’t be able to function without the hard work that you’ve done, and all of the ushers here who are the unsung heroes of this place.”

Finally, on behalf of the members of the All Party Committee on Autism, Fine Gael TD Micheál Carrigy thanked him for all his work in recent years to make Leinster House a friend parliament that welcomes people of all disabilities and none.

And that was it.

Micheál told of his own flood experience, having spent Monday “touring around the country”

A final farewell from the Ceann Comhairle and more applause as Mick O’Brien gave a little wave and went through those chamber double doors for the last time.

Verona took a deep breath.

“Now. Elvis has left the building and we’ll proceed to Questions on Policy or Legislation for the week.”

She called on Mary Lou.

“Thank you, Ceann Comhairle. I’m all shook up.”

Whereupon she launched into the Taoiseach for what she called his Government’s “shocking” inaction in progressing flood relief schemes while “pointing the finger of blame at all and sundry”.

He expressed surprise that nobody raised the flooding issue at Leaders’ Questions earlier, giving recent events and the importance and urgency of the situation.

He shouldn’t have been. The speakers at Leaders’ Questions were spoilt for choice.

Had somebody mentioned the floods, he would have had a list of completed schemes along with the ones which are at different stages of development ready to go.

As for pointing the finger of blame. Micheál was not having it.

“I’m blaming nobody and haven’t blamed anybody other than the fact that we are experiencing severe weather events more frequently. And weather is changing, patterns are changing, resulting in very high and elevated levels of water across the land. Climate change, in my view, is responsible for the rapidly changing weather patterns we are experiencing.”

He told of his own flood experience, having spent Monday “touring around the country” with Ministers James Browne and Boxer Moran. He learned that each inundation is different.

“Each had their own local manifestations”.

So what has to be done now is to get better at “bringing the national framework closer to the local manifestations”.

The Dáil was back to normal after its brief spring break.

It’ll be a while before they start singing again.