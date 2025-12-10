Storm Bram failed to dampen spirits on the one day all TDs are afforded a smile

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy switches on the Oireachtas Christmas tree lights at Leinster House with disability rights activist Cara Darmody. Also pictured (from left) are Tánaiste Simon Harris, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty. Photograph: Barry Cronin/The Irish Times.

This is not just a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, this is an M&S Christmas tree-lighting ceremony . . .

It was Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy’s gig, but the big switch couldn’t happen until the two principal guests arrived. Never mind. While the crowd waited for Micheál and Simon to appear, the music played on and Leinster House got into the Christmas mood for one evening at least.

This year, thanks to Storm Bram, the authorities decided to move the official start of the festive season from a windswept Leinster Lawn to the warm and dry confines of the Leinster House 2000 annex. There would be no big speeches, so there would be no big wind inside either.

This was Verona’s first time to officiate as Crann Comhairle (crann being the Irish word for tree) and the entertainment she selected was drawn from music groups in and around her Wexford constituency. In keeping with tradition, she was joined by the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mark Daly.

Naturally, as the Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Michael Healy-Rae was there. He winced when we reminded him that the large indoor tree in the atrium is artificial but he took great consolation in the knowledge that the main one outside – a fine specimen – is the real deal.

“I’ve been coming to the lighting of the tree for 28 years, from the time my father was elected to the Dáil in 1997. I love it because it’s the one time of the year in this place when everyone is happy.

“I always look forward to it because no matter how grumpy people are, even the ones who are permanently grumpy, they have to force a smile and I love to see a smile because it’s a lot easier to smile than it is to frown,” he said, refusing to name the permanently grumpy ones, although he seemed to be looking in the direction of Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

Pearse was smiling throughout.

He was with disability rights activist Cara Darmody (15), who was in Leinster House yet again, this time before the start of her second 50-hour sleep-out protest outside the gates. She is urging the Government to implement Assessments of Need laws for children and young people with a suspected or confirmed disability.

Earlier in the day, Cara posed outside on Kildare Street with leaders from all main opposition parties and groupings in advance of a Sinn Féin motion on Tuesday night on Assessments of Need.

While TDs and Senators, civil service and political staff waited for the ceremony to begin, the Kiltra choir from Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford sang a selection of popular carols. They were followed by the Cumas Trad Band, which showcases the musical ability of adults with disabilities.

“I’m delighted to have the band here today as they stand proudly by their motto ‘Showcasing ability through traditional music’,” said Verona.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin beetled in after Jingle Bells. Tánaiste Simon Harris arrived hot on his heels.

The Crann Comhairle remarked that the words traditionally associated with Christmas are “faith, hope and charity”. No matter whether you are a person of faith or none, “it is very important that at least once a year we are able to come together in hope and in charity”.

Verona added that Christmas is a time for family. Her daughter Robyn was in the crowd.

“There are many of us here who will experience Christmas without loved ones, maybe. But let us keep them all in our memory, because we always have memories to look back on.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris with members of the Kiltra choir from Wexford at the Leinster House Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in Dublin. Photograph: Barry Cronin/The Irish Times

With M&S looking on, she proceeded to the main event – the switching on of the Leinster House illuminations. But she would not be pressing the button on her own.

“We are here with a special little lady,” she declared, introducing Cara Darmody and informing the crowd that she was inviting her to switch on the lights. The crowd applauded as Verona and Cara pushed the button.

Then the Garda Band marched down the stairs towards the tree – tastefully decorated all in white – and burst into a rousing rendition of Walking in a Micheál Wonderland. Or was it Simon?

Actually, no. It was a Winter Wonderland – more appropriate, perhaps, after a year that the two of them will be happy to leave behind.

After a day discussing housing, disability, pyrite problems and trade legislation, spirits rose and politicians from all sides enjoyed a quick sing-song.

The choir sang the song Blazing Sky. It was written by Wexford composer Liam Bates during Christmas 2023 to highlight the suffering of children in warzones. Since then, copies of the score have been ordered by more than 120 choirs across the world, meaning over 4,000 singers will have performed the song, with proceeds raised going to Unicef.

As the music and song continued, young campaigner Cara posed for pictures with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste. She has met them and most of their Ministers on many occasions now.

M&S smiled, their beams growing more beamier as the cameras snapped.

And Santa couldn’t have hurried down the chimney any faster than Pearse Doherty hurried to join them for the photocall.

And in the Dáil, Minister for Children and Disability, Norma Foley, promised to bring in reforming legislation.

She went on the Six One news to underline her pledge.

If all the promises come true, maybe Cara won’t have to come to Leinster House next year.