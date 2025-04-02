Opposition walks out as new speaking time arrangements start

Carol Nolan TD raised the first question for 'other members'. Photograph: Laura Hutton/Collins

Almost all Opposition TDs walked out of the Dáil chamber as Independent TD Carol Nolan raised the first leaders’ question for “other members” in the controversy over speaking rights.

Sinn Féin, Labour and Independent Ireland TDs left the chamber. The handful of Social Democrats present remained seated for the questions.

When Ms Carol’s question on special education was finished, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and a number of her deputies returned to the chamber, as did members of the Labour Party and Independent Ireland.

The new approach follows the motion of confidence debate last night which Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy won by 96 votes to 71 with two abstentions. This marked the culmination of 10 weeks of disruption and chaos over the controversy on speaking rights.

Neither Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Ceann Comhairle nor Ms Nolan commented on the walkout.

Wednesday morning marked the first “other members” segment under the new speaking arrangements where the Regional Independents and Government backbenchers will have an opportunity to raise issues with the Taoiseach.

Three members of the Regional Independents who do not hold Government positions – Michael Lowry, Gillian Toole and Barry Heneghan – are included in the technical group.

At the outset of the controversy in January, the Ceann Comhairle ruled they could not be considered members of the Opposition, which prompted Government proposals to give them “other members” speaking rights.

The new group also includes Ms Nolan and Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.