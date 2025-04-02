Speaking rights row may simmer down following Ceann Comhairle confidence vote

The Opposition tabled an unprecedented motion of no confidence in Verona Murphy over her handling of Dáil proceedings last week. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire.

The process of setting up delayed Oireachtas committees is set to proceed amid signs the long-running row over speaking rights may simmer down in the wake of Tuesday’s confidence motion in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

The Opposition tabled an unprecedented motion of no confidence in Ms Murphy over her handling of Dáil proceedings that saw the Government push through changes to Dáil speaking rules last week.

A Government counter motion of confidence in Ms Murphy was comfortably passed by 96 votes to 71.

Under the changes to the speaking rules, Coalition backbenchers and Independent TDs led in Government formation talks by North Tipperary Independent Michael Lowry will have opportunities to pose questions to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

The first such “Other Member’s Questions” session will take place on Wednesday and is a potential flashpoint amid the Opposition’s continuing objection to the new speaking rights.

When contacted last night, none of the main Opposition parties indicated they would seek to disrupt the session.

Sinn Féin and Labour have said they will continue to refuse to participate in so-called Dáil pairings that enableMinisters to be absent while on official business as a result of the speaking rights row.

Opposition parties have expressed their eagerness to see the establishment of committees, though the potential for a row over this process remains amid claim and counterclaim over who is to blame for the delay in setting them up. Committees, comprising TDs and senators, advise the Oireachtas on a range of specific areas, scrutinise Government expenditure and debate proposed legislation.

Labour Party TD Ged Nash said his party is “anxious” to get the committees “up and running”. He accused the Government of failing to bring forward a framework on how they will operate.

Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan argued in the Dáil that the delay in setting up committees is “completely on the Government’s side”, while Fine Gael Minister Peter Burke contended it was the “Opposition’s fault”.

He indicated his party’s wishes to move on from the speaking rights row, saying the Social Democrats “are planning to focus on the significant challenges that we face in a number of areas including disability, housing and the impact of tariffs in the coming weeks.”

He said: “The opposition to changes in speaking rights have been very well aired.”

A spokesman for Government chief whip Mary Butler said the Government has done “significant work” on the process of establishing committees.

He said Government proposals on setting up Oireachtas committees are to be brought forward at the next meeting of the Dáil Reform Committee. This is not expected to happen until next week, and the scheduling has prompted some Opposition criticism.

After a contentious debate a motion of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy was passed in the Dáil. Video: Oireachtas TV

Sinn Féin whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said Oireachtas committees should have been formed at the start of February.

He claimed the Government has delayed the formation of committees “and the latest estimates are that it will be May before they are up and running”. He said this is “outrageous”.

Ms Butler’s spokesman said: “The commitment at the Business Committee last week was that a meeting [of the Dáil Reform Committee] would be held as soon as possible after the confidence motion.”

He said the scheduling of the meeting “is a matter for all members and the secretariat”.