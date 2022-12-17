Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach and says addressing housing crisis among many challenges ahead

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin pictured with the newly appointed Cabinet after Ministers received their seals of office in Áras an Uachtarain. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Speaking in the Dáil after he was elected as Taoiseach for a second time Leo Varadkar said there are many challenges ahead during his term in office. He said the Government is failing some of its citizens, adding that this needed to be put right.

“Ireland has never been a failed State, and it is grotesque and dishonest to claim that we are or we were. But we are failing some of our citizens, and it is essential to our success as a country that we put this right,” he said.

The Fine Gael leader said many of the outstanding challenges need to be fixed now, particularly housing. He said the Government needs to go “all out” to address the housing crisis.

He also thanked Micheál Martin and said the Fianna Fáil leader had put the country before politics. He said the new Coalition was “born in a spirit of togetherness” during the pandemic and he intended for that to continue.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to re-commit to supporting those affected by the war in Ukraine. He also referenced the Belfast Agreement and said fundamental elements of the agreement - the assembly and executive - are not yet functioning.

Mr Varadkar said he also wanted to make progress on the Northern Ireland protocol and said the Government needs to “do more” to address child poverty.

After receiving the seals of office from President Michael D. Higgins, Mr Varadkar said: “I’m honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to serve again. And I look forward to getting down to the hard work in the next few hours.”

Newly announced Cabinet Ministers in Government Buildings. Photograph: Government Information Service

Speaking as he nominated his new Cabinet, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said every crisis needs to now be treated as a national emergency. “We must continue to act as a Government decisively with both eyes focused on serving our citizens.”

The new Cabinet announced is as follows:

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin moves to Department Foreign Affairs;

Simon Coveney moves to the Department of Enterprise and Trade;

Darragh O’Brien stays at the Department of Housing;

Roderic O’Gorman stays at the Department of Children;

Simon Harris to the Department Higher Education and for six months Justice;

Hildegarde Naughten becomes Government Chief Whip;

Michael McGrath moves to the Department of Finance;

Paschal Donohoe moves to the Department of Public Expenditure and NDP (National Development Plan delivery);

Norma Foley stays at the Department of Education;

Heather Humphreys stays at the Social Protection and Rural Affairs;

Charlie McConalogue stays at the Department of Agriculture;

Catherine Martin stays at the Department of Arts, Media and Culture;

Eamon Ryan stays at the Department of Environment and Climate;

Jack Chambers becomes a super junior Minister at the Department of Transport

Stephen Donnelly remains as Minister for Health

Leo Varadkar was elected Taoiseach for the second time, taking over from Micheál Martin in a rotation arrangement from the 2020 coalition pact.

Micheál Martin

Earlier today Mr Martin visited President Michael D Higgins and tendered his resignation from the office of Taoiseach, paving the way for the historic midterm rotation of the role.

Before his subsequent speech in the Dáil, Mr Martin expressed his sympathies and those of the Government to the family and friends of Private Seán Rooney.

“Our thoughts today are also with Trooper Shane Kearney who was critically injured in the attack. know that their colleagues are deeply shocked at the loss of their comrade. In my conversation with President Higgins concerning the events of Wednesday, we talked about the remarkable service which Óglaigh na hÉireann have always provided. In his capacity as Commander in Chief, the President has always spoken of his deep appreciation for the men and women from all parts of our society who serve in our armed forces.

“The loss of Private Rooney is truly shocking. He was a very committed young man who had many plans for the full life he had in advance of him. His family has, over many years, built a deep tradition of service in our armed forces. Private Seán Rooney served his country proudly and with honour.”

The outgoing taoiseach, reflecting on his time in the role, began his speech by speaking about the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin resigned on ahead of a vote in the Dail to elect Leo Varadkar, who was previously prime minister from 2017 to 2020.

“June 2020 was a time unlike any other in the modern history of our country. Ireland, just like the rest of the world, was grappling with a terrible pandemic which was touching every part of our society. The fastest moving recession ever recorded was under way.

“Both fear and uncertainty were the daily reality for people concerned about the health and livelihoods of their loved ones.

“The weeks and months which followed were intense and challenging as we worked to both build new working relationships and respond to the rapidly evolving emergencies on hand.”

Mr Martin said: “We unfortunately live in an increasingly polarised world. Everybody who participates in public life knows the impact of the ever-faster rush to judge others and the rising sharpness with which comments are made.

“I believe that we must not let this become the dominant way in which our public discourse is conducted. And within this, we must make time to acknowledge the good faith, dedication and achievements of the many thousands in public service who work on behalf of the Irish people.”

Mr Martin also thanked the staff of the Department of the Taoiseach who he said “ensured that Government managed the intensity of the challenges we were addressing.

“We did not, nor could we, get everything right in responding to the pandemic – but the facts show that Ireland was able to limit the terrible impact of the virus well below that seen in most comparable countries.”

The Fianna Fáil leader said the “sense of community and resilience” of those days is “something I will never forget. It will always inspire me.”

He said that Government can only work if people “trust each other and respect each other’s mandates”.

“As Taoiseach, I have tried to treat all office holders fairly and been available to consult and help whenever needed,” he said.

He thanked incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan “for the close and highly constructive way in which they have worked to ensure co-operation in the Government”.

Mr Martin also thanked the outgoing attorney general Paul Gallagher.

“The range and depth of his legal knowledge is unmatched. His drive in ensuring that legislation was drafted as fast and as well as possible has been critical to action in areas as diverse as controlling the pandemic to addressing climate change.”

Mr Martin also addressed the crisis posed by the war in Ukraine and the influx of refugees into Ireland.

“The welcome which has been given to tens of thousands of refugees fleeing this war has been wonderful. It inevitably causes major pressures, but the values which are at stake are much bigger than the sacrifices which we must make while this assault on Ukraine is under way.

“Undoubtedly one of the most important reasons why the Irish people have reacted with such strength in supporting Ukraine is because they remember our own struggle for independence.”

Mr Martin also spoke about his Shared Ireland unit which he set up to create dialogue with communities and leaders in Northern Ireland.

“If there is one thing we should all be able to acknowledge, it is that if we genuinely believe in an Ireland which includes and serves all, then we must be prepared to build new bridges. We must be prepared to reach across divides and to do the hard work of learning to understand and respect each other far more than we have in the past.

“We must stop making assumptions about each other and get to know each other.

“That is why I have put such an emphasis on the Shared Island Initiative and why it has been established as a new unit, with dedicated funding, in the Department of the Taoiseach.”

He said that as he finishes his term in office, he wanted most of all to thank his wife Mary and family for their advice and support and “occasional criticism”.

“We have been blessed by the wonderful community of Cork, which has looked out for us and given me the strongest possible reassurance that all would be well as I spent so much time away.”

Mr Varadkar was then proposed for Taoiseach by Dublin Bay North TD Richard Bruton and seconded by Dublin Mid West TD Emer Higgins.

Mr Bruton said there is a “more modern and discerning electorate” than ever before. He said he believed the essential ingredients to do the job well were “strength of character, courage and restless curiosity”.

He said Mr Varadkar “has exactly those features”.

“He held his nerve during high-wire Brexit manoeuvring when so much was at stake for our country and Ireland. He provided reassurance as he led us on that uncharted path after Covid-19,” Mr Bruton said.

He added that those in the Office of Taoiseach have to know “when it is important to stretch people beyond their comfort zone”.

Ms Higgins said “today is an example of our country being at peace with its Civil War history”. The Dublin Mid West TD hit out at Opposition parties, describing them as “populist, pessimistic and divisive”.

Speaking in the Dáil later, the Green Party leader said he believed a Taoiseach needed to be collegiate, clever and compassionate. Mr Ryan said the three party leaders had arguments and that while “you didn’t always win, you didn’t always lose”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wished Mr Martin “all the very best” as he exits the role.

“We have debated the important issues facing Ireland and its people, and I have no doubt you will miss our engagements here on a Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said, eliciting laughter in the chamber.

She said that the changeover was happening at a time when there are more than 11,000 homeless people while close to one million people are on health waiting lists.

“The policies of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil since they joined together have driven these crises. Rather than being accountable, you point the fingers at others, you hide behind excuses, you provide alibis for not getting work done, it is a cop out,” Ms McDonald said.

“Sinn Féin does not support the nomination of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach. The policies of Fine Gael have always been about ring-fencing the wealth and privilege of those at the top. Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar have been in Government now for eleven years. Their policies are writ large across crises in health, housing and deep economic inequalities in Ireland.”

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the Government was clinging to housing targets which are out of date while the chances of reaching climate targets are “becoming increasingly remote”.

She said the “handing over of the baton” from Mr Martin to Mr Varadkar “will not serve the people out there who need it” and said it only served to put an end to “the pretence that there was ever a difference between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil”.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said it was not a time for standing ovations, referring to the one given to Mr Martin after he concluded his speech. “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have prioritised the few over the many,” he said.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said her party could not support the nomination of Mr Varadkar arguing it represented only “a cosmetic change”. She said “this Government is not delivering an Ireland that works for all”.

“Far too many parents will struggle to heat homes this winter, to put food on the table for their children or ensure Santa brings a gift.”

She said there were “ominous” signs for 2023 including job losses in tech and a slowdown in construction.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith referred to a Bon Jovi song and said “the more things change, the more they stay the same”.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said youth emigration is “starting up again in earnest”, adding: “No party in this house is more in crisis than Deputy Varadkar’s party,” he said.

Mr Barry told the Sinn Féin leader the change people want will not be found in any future coalition that involves Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil or in meetings with former ministers such as Mary Harney, after reports the David Cullinane, the party’s health spokesman, had met the former minister for health.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín highlighted the crises in the CervicalCheck programme and the rising costs associated with the national children’s hospital.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said he would be supporting Mr Varadkar’s nomination, saying while the Government is not “spectacular”, it is stable.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae wished Mr Martin well and also said he wished Mr Varadkar “nothing but good luck and good fortune on this day”. He said, however, it was “not a good day for the thousands of homeless people and those on the housing list”. Neither was it a good day, he said, for those on hospital waiting lists for or the elderly.