Politics

GAA challenges Mary McAleese’s ‘offensive’ suggestion of misogyny at top level

Former president said some within the organisation ‘not entirely happy’ at idea of women in decision-making roles

President of the GAA Jarlath Burns said he hoped Mary McAleese would reflect on her comments. Photograph: Inpho
President of the GAA Jarlath Burns said he hoped Mary McAleese would reflect on her comments. Photograph: Inpho
Harry McGee
Wed Sept 09 2026 - 20:382 MIN READ

The GAA has hit back forcefully at “offensive” claims of misogyny within the organisation made by former president Mary McAleese.

Its president, Jarlath Burns, has asked her to reflect on her remarks which, he said, were offensive to the women who now make up 40 per cent of the organisation’s management committee.

McAleese resigned on Tuesday as chair of the steering group charged with bringing the three organisations that run Gaelic games – the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association – under one umbrella.

She said the primary reason was the GAA’s decision to abandon the 2027 deadline for integration, but also suggested an element of misogyny during the course of an interview with RTÉ.

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She claimed some within the organisation were “not entirely happy about the idea of including women in decision-making at the top level of Gaelic sports”.

On Wednesday Burns specifically challenged her suggestion of misogyny within the organisation. He said the GAA management committee – which she had criticised as “less than impressive” and lacking vision – was, for him, “one of the most wonderfully dynamic, intelligent committees that we have in the GAA”.

Nine of the committee’s 19 members are women.

“Having the 40 per cent gender quota has transformed that committee,” said Burns.

“I just hope that in the fullness of time Dr McAleese will reflect on that part of her remarks yesterday, and maybe clarify them, because it is quite offensive to the people who are on that committee.”

The presidents of the three organisations presented a united front on the ambitious integration project, saying their commitment remained absolute.

Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan met delegations from all three organisation and McAleese on Wednesday. Speaking afterwards, he said McAleese’s resignation was a “massive setback” but would not be drawn on either her criticisms of the drift of deadlines, or claims of misogyny.

“This isn’t the court that I was convening today,” he said, adding that his role was not to cast judgment on individuals.

“It is really disappointing that Mary McAleese, with all her experience, found herself in the position where she had no other option but to resign,” he said.

He said his department and Sports Ireland were both ready to assist, if asked, in the endeavour to achieve integration as quickly as possible.

LGFA president Trina Murray also said she knew the women members of the GAA’s management committee and that all were “wonderful ambassadors” for Gaelic games.

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Harry McGee

Harry McGee

Harry McGee is a Political Correspondent with The Irish Times