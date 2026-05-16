Public service must embrace risk to deliver big projects, Jack Chambers says

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers: senior decision makers should be supported to take ‘a greater level of risk appetite’

The culture of the public service in Ireland has to change from being risk-averse to focusing on speed and delivery, even if projects do not always go according to plan, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has said.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil ardfheis in Dublin, Chambers elaborated on remarks he made earlier this week calling for a greater appetite for risk in the delivery of big infrastructure projects.

The Minister said senior decision-makers in the public service needed stronger political backing to make difficult decisions and move projects forward more quickly.

“There’s a need to back people in senior decision-making positions to take a greater level of risk appetite with respect to infrastructure projects, or indeed other areas of decision-making,” he said.

“Sometimes we’re too process-heavy in certain areas, and we as a political system need to back that. There are risks around that too if things don’t go as planned, but there’s a need to rebalance things in the interests of speed and getting things done.”

Chambers said delays to housing and infrastructure projects carried significant economic and social costs, and argued that excessive caution had become embedded in parts of the public sector.

Chambers said he intended to publish “risk appetite statements” for the public service to give officials greater confidence when making decisions on capital projects.

The Minister pointed to several big transport projects, including MetroLink and the proposed Galway City Ring Road, as examples of projects the Government wanted to accelerate.

Chambers also signalled that Fianna Fáil would prioritise fiscal discipline in advance of Budget 2027, while seeking measures to support workers.

He added: “We have populism streaming around us from the left and the right wanting us to spend more every day. It’s just not sustainable or credible, and that’s why sticking to our fiscal parameters will be really important in planning next year’s budget.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless: ‘I wouldn’t obsess really on the byelections.’ File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Earlier, Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said he would be “disappointed, but not especially surprised” if Fianna Fáil fails to win either byelection in Dublin Central or Galway West next week.

With the party polling in single digits a week out from the votes, he said the “statistical evidence over the last 50 years of byelections” show “governments traditionally don’t win byelections”.

He added, however, there were many candidates who did not win byelections but were successful at general elections. He cited the example of Minister of State Thomas Byrne who, having lost his seat in Meath East in 2011, failed to win a byelection in 2014 but returned to government two years later.

Speaking to reporters at the 84th Fianna Fáil ardfheis on Saturday, Lawless said: “I wouldn’t obsess really on the byelections. I think that they’re important contests for the party and for the candidates involved, and I hope they’ll do extremely well. And I’ll be out again with both of them.

“But I do think that there’s a risk of reading too much into local contests at a particular point of the electoral cycle.”

He also welcomed a decision on organisational structures that will give party grassroots a greater say in decisions.

The party voted to give councillors and full voting members of the party a vote in the selection of a future presidential candidate.

The motion follows in the wake of Fianna Fáil’s presidential election disaster, with candidate selection only by the parliamentary party of Senators and TDs.

Kanturk councillor Bernard Moynihan, who proposed the motion, said “the last process was no fault of anybody” but the party “needs to be agile, moving with the times” and “300 councillors who are really connected into our communities need to be included”.

Minister of State and Government Chief Whip Mary Butler said they wanted to “reinvent” and strengthen cumainn.

Delegates also heard that the party had debts of €1,527,288 at the end of 2024, in line with party projections at this point in the Dáil cycle. The party “will clear this debt and build an election fund for the future election cycles in this Dáil period”, honorary treasurers Minister of State Niall Collins and Kevin Fitzgerald said in their financial report to the party.

The party also voted for a greater role for local cumainn by giving them extra delegate votes at ardfheiseanna based on “active membership”.

Delegates also backed a move to ensure two ardfheiseanna in every five would take place outside the Greater Dublin Area, as a Co Clare delegate spoke of having to pay €360 for a Dublin hotel on Friday night.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said Ireland is the last country in the OECD to introduce pensions auto-enrolment, 20 years after it was first proposed.

He said 808,000 people have now been enrolled in the MyFutureFund pension enrolment scheme, more than 90 per cent of the target number, and 7,000 had voluntarily enrolled. The vast majority of those enrolled had no savings plan for retirement.

With the average industrial wage at between €48,000 to €50,000, their income would have dropped to €16,000, the current State contributory pension, he said. “That is a huge drop.”

He acknowledged “this is a cost to employers at a very challenging time”.

The party also backed a motion to introduce a tax credit for gym membership from the Trinity College Wolfe Tone cumann.

Proposing the motion, Max Grasso said it “is not about subsidising a hobby. It’s about recognising exercise as a preventive [form] of healthcare”.

In Newfoundland, Canada, “gym participation increased by 25 per cent after the introduction of similar tax credit”, he said.

More than 700,000 people now use gyms, more than “football, rugby and running combined”, he said.