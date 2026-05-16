Bohs fans take left-wing positions on Dublin Central byelection candidates

Bohemian FC fans were united in their opinion on the key issue facing the constituency - housing.

Affordable housing was the top concern of young byelection voters heading into Dalymount Park, in the heart of the Dublin Central constituency, on Friday evening, as Bohemians took on Drogheda United.

Byelections will be held in Dublin Central and Galway West constituencies on Friday to fill the seats vacated of former minister for finance Pascal Donohoe and President Catherine Connolly.

Shane O’Mahoney (30), who lives in Smithfield, said he will be giving his first preference to People Before Profit Solidarity candidate Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.

“I’m a left-leaning person, so I will be voting that way,” the civil servant said.

“I don’t agree with the way the country’s being run. I think the sort of macro issues like neutrality and stuff like that, I don’t agree with a lot of the decisions.”

Bohemians fan Robert Finn is undecided on who he will vote for in the Dublin Central byelection. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Robert Finn, who has lived in Glasnevin for the past year, remains undecided on who he will vote for. Typically, the 30-year old said, he votes “for the candidate, as opposed to the party”.

He said Independent candidate Gerard Hutch is “well within his rights to run”, but added: “I don’t think he’s going to get in.”

Orla Mulligan and Ciaran Carr have lived in Dublin Central for the past two years, and reside in Stoneybatter.

Aged in their early 30s, both said affordable housing and “decent renting options” are concerns to locals, with Carr saying the couple currently have “no aspiration of owning a home”.

He said “things have gotten worse” since the general election and asked “what are they [the Government] doing for us?”

Carr said he would usually vote based on ideology, adding there is “a couple of strong left-wing candidates”.

An Irish Times/TG4-Ipsos B&A poll on Dublin Central, published earlier this week, showed Sinn Féin candidate Janice Boylan in the lead on 21 per cent of first-preference votes, followed by Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats on 18 per cent and Hutch on 14 per cent.

At the other end, Fianna Fáil candidate John Stephens polled 4 per cent and Ó Ceannabháin, at the bottom, had 3 per cent.

Carr said he believed Boylan or Ennis were “the best of what’s going”.

Odin O’Sullivan: 'I would imagine there won’t be a huge amount of love for the Government in this byelection.' Photograph : Enda O'Dowd

Odin O’Sullivan, an academic, lived in the constituency for four or five years but has since moved to Rathmines. The 27-year-old said the cost of living, dereliction and housing are issues.

He said he usually votes for People Before Profit Solidarity and would like to see Ó Ceannabháin take the seat.

“I think that they’re the strongest on issues like dereliction,” he said, adding that Ó Ceannabháin was strong on culture “which is getting priced out with this cost of living”.

He said Hutch is “answering a particular kind of distrust”.

“I think that there’s a lot of people in the north inner city, in particular, who are looking at these established parties and going: ‘Well, you have done nothing for me’.”

If O’Sullivan was still living in the constituency, he would not vote for Hutch but understands the “kind of appeal” of someone like could have.

He thinks the recent fuel protests will have some impact on results. “I would imagine there won’t be a huge amount of love for the Government in this byelection.”

Simon Crowney, who lives in Rathfarnham, said he would not vote for Hutch if he was in the constituency and does not believe he should be allowed to run in the byelection.

Bohemians fan Adam Hough: expects Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats to win the byelection. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Adam Hough, aged 30, lives in Ashtown which is not in the constituency, but said: “Daniel Ennis seems like a good skin.

“I’ve seen a bit of [Green Party candidate] Janet Horner as well and I like her. The Green Party kind of has to rebuild now, but if there’s people like that who seem like decent candidates, I think they might have a shot of that.”

Hough, who works in finance, expects Ennis to take the seat based on “transfers from other left wing parties”.