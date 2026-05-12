Waterford fire response to dominate weekly Cabinet meeting

The fire at the old Jute factory at Tycor in Waterford city. Photograph: Waterford City and County Council

The Government is expected to approve a memo setting out how it will support the 40 businesses that have been seriously affected by the large fire in Waterford at the weekend.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke will tell the Cabinet that he, along with Minister for Housing James Browne and Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary, are working on a response to the fire at the old jute factory in the city.

Burke will tell colleagues that they will seek more information on the extent of the damage before outlining specific responses in the key zones of employment, social enterprise and employment in Waterford.

Burke will travel to Waterford after the Cabinet convenes on Tuesday to meet business people affected by the fire. On Monday, Browne visited the site along with the two Waterford-based Ministers for State, Mary Butler and John Cummins.

Speaking on Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the incident as a “terrible fire” that had caused a lot of damage.

He pledged that the Government would respond appropriately.

“We will see at governmental level what we can do ... to protect jobs and protect services, particularly for people with disabilities, who would now have no place to go to after the fire,” he said.

Martin was speaking at the opening of a new brewery plant for drinks manufacturer Diageo in Co Kildare.

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Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education James Lawless will bring a memorandum to Government seeking approval to open the first phase of Inspire, the €750m research infrastructure programme.

Its initial stage will support the acquisition of equipment and facilities used daily by students and researchers, as well as shared facilities between universities and enterprises.

Lawless is expected to tell colleagues that research infrastructure can also be regarded as economic infrastructure, as much of the analysis can lead to enterprise and economic innovation.

Minister for Children Norma Foley will bring a memo setting out several technical amendments to the significant changes in the national guardian ad litem service.

A guardian ad litem is an independent person appointed by a court to advise on the best interests of the child in public court proceedings.

A new service is expected to begin on June 23rd. The proposed amendments will provide additional legal clarity about the procedures for the appointment of a guardian ad litem and the particular situations in which legal representation is offered to that individual.

There are 96 appointed guardians ad litem for 3,000 children in the care of the State.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris will seek approval for the publication of the Finance Bill 2026, which will give full legislative effect to the taxation part of the energy support packages announced in March and April.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will share the post-May bank holiday weekend urgent and emergency care update to Cabinet.