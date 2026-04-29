Gerry Hutch officially listed as candidate for Dublin Central byelection

Veteran criminal Gerry Hutch has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the Dublin Central byelection.

Hutch, who came close to winning the fourth and final seat in the 2024 general election, is among the names listed on the Dublin City Returning Officer’s website as contesting the May 22nd election.

On Wednesday, The Irish Times reported that Spanish authorities have frozen Hutch’s property assets in the country as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation into the gangland figure.

Hutch refused to detail the extent of his property holdings in advance of the byelection.

Speaking from the Spanish island of Lanzarote, Hutch, who has made millions of euro over the years from property investments, said that he would only disclose his assets if elected, though he suggested he may be the wealthiest TD in the Dáil if he wins a seat.

In Ireland, gardaí have completed a separate investigation into allegations Hutch was in control of a criminal organisation. The Director of Public Prosecutions is considering whether he should face formal charges.

In an interview with The Irish Times in Lanzarote, Hutch said he was unconcerned about the criminal investigations and expected to be exonerated.

[ Inside Gerry Hutch’s life in Lanzarote: An investigation into gang leader turned politician’s assetsOpens in new window ]

He said he was “not really” involved in the property business any more and that the extent of his holdings had been “exaggerated”. He declined to detail how much property he owns, but said he would disclose this information if elected to the Dáil.

“I think that’s private. If I’m elected, it’s not private,” Hutch said.

The Dáil vacancy in the Dublin Central arose after Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe resigned his seat in November to take a post at the World Bank in Washington DC.

Hutch is among six candidates who have officially filed nomination papers to enter the byelection so far.

The others are Fine Gael Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam; Social Democrats councillor Daniel Ennis; Independent councillor Malachy Steenson; Independent councillor Mannix Flynn and People Before Profit activist Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.

Others who have declared their intention to run are Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan; Fianna Fáil councillor John Stephens; Green Party councillor Janet Horner, Ruth O’Dea of the Labour Party and Ian Noel Smyth of Aontú.