Court declines to reveal identity of TD who gave reference for child abuser

The Court of Appeal has declined to reveal the identity of a former TD who provided a character reference on behalf of a former government adviser convicted of sexually exploiting a 13-year-old boy at a Christian children’s camp.

At the appeal hearing last week, Judge John Edwards noted that not a “single one” of those who provided a reference for Daniel Ramamoorthy (40) mentioned the victim or the “vile nature” of the crime.

Ramamoorthy’s lawyers had suggested the sentence was excessive and argued that the sentencing judge had failed to give sufficient weight to their client’s “exceptional background” and history of public service and his previous pro-social life.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed Ramamoorthy’s appeal against his two year and four month sentence, noting the appellant had not taken responsibility for the offending, there was no acceptance of fault or criminal liability and no acknowledgment of the impact of his conduct on the victim and no “earnest” remorse.

Edwards said although Ramamoorthy is a first-time offender, there was little to support a suggestion that his offending was “aberrational and truly out of character”.

On the contrary, he said, there are many “red flags” suggesting that the 40-year-old has “an abnormal sexual interest in children”.

After the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment, solicitor Matthew Austin from Hayes Solicitors made an application on behalf of The Irish Times asking that the newspaper be granted access to the references given on behalf of Ramamoorthy.

Refusing the application, the judge said a large number of references had been provided and the court had accurately summarised the effect of these which was that they “speak to the previous pro-social conduct” of the appellant. He said beyond that, there was nothing in them that required to be disclosed.

Addressing the media coverage of the case since last week’s appeal hearing, Edwards said the court “doesn’t live in a teapot” and was aware from recent newspaper and media coverage that there had been “some level of interest” in the fact that a TD had provided a reference for Ramamoorthy. The judge said the reference was in fact to a former TD.

He said the comments were uniform to the effect that none of the testimonials referred to the victim or the nature of the crime.

“The particular reference was no different from the others,” he said.

In rejecting Ramamoorthy’s appeal, Edwards noted the appellant’s good work record and evidence of his “pro-social life”.

“It is clear that this appellant has done much good in his life, and has fund raised and engaged in philanthropy in support of many charitable and community-based organisations and ventures,” said the judge.

“He has also given of his time to working in church or faith-based initiatives, although sight cannot be lost of the fact that he used one of these as the opportunity and vehicle for committing the offending at the centre of this case.”

However, he said evidence of previous pro-social living could carry “only modest weight” in the absence of the offender accepting his wrongdoing, acknowledging the suffering caused to the victim, and showing a “desire and willingness on his part to work towards rehabilitation”.

Ramamoorthy was convicted following two Circuit Criminal Court trials of one count of sexually exploiting the child in 2017 by asking him to send a picture of his penis over Snapchat.

A jury in the first trial failed to reach a verdict.

Ramamoorthy, with a previous address at Whitebarn Road, Rathfarnham, and Wolnzach, Germany, also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, referred to in law as child pornography.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Ramamoorthy was found with three images and one video depicting young boys engaged in sexual activity with each other and with an unknown adult man. He continues to maintain his innocence in relation to the sexual exploitation offence.

Ramamoorthy, described in court as a motivational speaker, social media influencer and entrepreneur, had at one point acted as an adviser to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment on start-ups, his sentencing hearing was told.

He is the son of a diplomat and was educated at Yale University in the USA.