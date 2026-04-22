‘Get the posters up’: Dublin Central, Galway West byelections to be held on May 22nd

Minister for Local Government James Browne is expected to sign the official order on Thursday. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

The writs for the two byelections in Dublin Central and Galway West have been moved in the Dáil to allow them take place on Friday, May 22nd in a four-week campaign.

Fine Gael TD and Assistant Government Chief Whip Emer Currie moved the writ for the Dublin Central election for a successor to former Fine Gael minister for finance Paschal Donohoe.

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett moved the writ for the Galway West constituency, to fill the vacancy following the election of former Independent TD Catherine Connolly as President.

He told the House: “I move. Get the posters up.”

The writs were moved earlier than expected as Dáil business finished ahead of schedule.

Minister for Local Government James Browne is expected to sign the official order on Thursday.

Candidates for Galway West include: Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne; Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan; Independent Sheila Garrity – representing the group that campaigned for Catherine Connolly; and Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas.

Other candidates include Independents Thomas Welby and Mike Cubbard; Fianna Fáil’s Cillian Keane; Labour’s Helen Ogbu; Aontú’s Orla Nugent ; the Green Party’s Niall Murphy; Mide Nic Fhionnlaoich of the Social Democrats; and PBP’s Denman Rooke.

In Dublin Central, candidates include Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan; Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam (currently Lord Mayor of Dublin); Fianna Fáil’s John Stephens; Independents Malachy Steenson and Colm Flood; Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats; the Green Party’s Janet Horner; PBP’s Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin; Labour’s Ruth O’Dea; Aontú’s Ian Noel Smyth; and Gerry Hutch, the gangland figure known as the Monk, who narrowly failed to win a seat at the general election.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the Electoral Commission, has appealed to voters in the two constituencies to act now to ensure they are registered to vote. The voter registration deadline is May 5th.

The commission said the “quickest and easiest way to register to vote or to update your details” is via the website checktheregister.ie.

Chief executive of the commission Art O’Leary said: “now that we have an official date for the byelections, the people of Dublin Central and Galway West can start thinking in earnest about who they want as their new TDs in the Dáil.

“The clock is ticking to get yourself registered to vote if you’re a first-time voter, or to update your voting details if you’ve moved house, returned to Ireland from abroad or recently became an Irish citizen.

“Through these two byelections as Ireland’s independent electoral commission we will be working to give people access to clear and impartial information about what byelections are, voter registration and how to cast their vote.

“Your vote is your voice, so my appeal to people across Dublin Central and Galway West is to make sure that your voice is heard.”