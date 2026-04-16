Taoiseach under pressure from Fianna Fáil backbenchers as Healy-Rae fallout continues

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to the media outside Government Buildings in Dublin ahead of the Cabinet meeting before the no-confidence vote in the Government on Tuesday. Photograph: Grainne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is facing renewed backbencher unrest in the wake of a destabilising week of protest and the resignation of former Independent minister Michael Healy-Rae.

With Martin in Berlin on Thursday meeting German chancellor Friedrich Merz, three younger Fianna Fáil TDs issued a statement on Wednesday strongly criticising the direction of the party.

The TDs – Cork East’s James O’Connor, Galway East’s Albert Dolan and Tipperary North’s Ryan O’Meara – indicated “real and deep concern” with the Government’s response to the fuel price protests.

Following the release of the statement, the three TDs were backed by former ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who said a discussion on the future of the party, including the issue of leadership, should be held within the next fortnight.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Ó Fearghaíl praised the “courage and conviction” of the three, suggesting the party needed to reflect on the level of anger in the country. “The scale of the damage done in this most recent debacle cannot be overstated,” he said.

He said it may be that the parliamentary party backs Martin to continue, but that: “Within the next two weeks, we need to have a discussion about the future of Fianna Fáil, which of course includes leadership.”

On Wednesday evening, Ó Fearghail, Senator Anne Rabbitte and Cork North Central TD Paudie O’Sullivan sought an urgent parliamentary party meeting to discuss the “loss of connectivity” with grassroots supporters, as well as its current standing, the causes of its difficulties and “leadership initiatives” to “restore public trust and confidence” in the party’s organisation.

Former cabinet minister Willie O’Dea told RTÉ the party leadership was detached.

In their earlier statement, O’Connor, Dolan and O’Meara said “it should not require protest and deep community frustration to get a Government to listen and to act”.

They stopped short of explicitly challenging Martin but there was direct criticism of “senior colleagues [who] expect us to just explain their Government difficulties to our communities. That is not the role we want, nor will we accept it any longer.”

They added that reforming the party’s approach was “a task that has been long neglected”.

[ ‘Our politics are not working’: Martin faces unrest as young Fianna Fáil TDs rebuke CoalitionOpens in new window ]

Fianna Fáil members at all levels of the parliamentary party conceded that the three TDs’ statement was a meaningful development, noting in particular the inclusion of O’Meara and Dolan, seen as more middle-ground members.

Senior sources said the fallout from the fuel protests was the first time these TDs had faced major backlash from voters, while chief whip Mary Butler said the party had talented TDs and her door was always open, as were those of Fianna Fáil Ministers.

The interventions did not trigger any public criticism of the Taoiseach by Ministers, or widespread comments from middle-ground TDs, with no potential challenger emerging on Wednesday to seek the leadership.

But privately some members of the parliamentary party indicated there had been a shift in their mood and were critical of the leadership.

One TD, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was “last-chance saloon” for the Taoiseach. Another said “there’s a little bit of the straw that broke the camel’s back” when it came to the events of recent days and Martin’s leadership.

They indicated that Martin may not be able to hold on as leader until after the Irish presidency of the European Union.

Another TD said of Martin: “I think the last week did damage him [Martin].” But he still has support among some in the “middle ground” on the leadership question in the parliamentary party.