Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs believe both parties left damaged after tumultuous 10 days

It has been a tumultuous 10 days in Irish politics.

The Government scrambled to react to the fuel protests and blockades by farmers and hauliers that saw the country almost grind to a halt last week

It announced a further €505 million in fuel supports – on top of €250 million previously announced – to respond to spiralling energy prices caused by the war in Iran.

The Coalition comfortably survived a confidence vote in the Dáil on Tuesday but lost the support of Kerry Independents, the Healy-Raes, with Michael Healy-Rae resigning as a junior minister.

Backbenchers in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been on the receiving end of angry complaints from the public with party leaders Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris said to have been a particular target of ire.

There is a view among several TDs, that spoke to The Irish Times on condition of anonymity, that the two Government parties have been damaged.

Meanwhile, the recent extraordinary events are prompting fresh questions about Martin’s future as Fianna Fáil leader.

So how are politicians in the two parties responding to what has happened?

Fianna Fáil

There is more turmoil in Fianna Fáil though its TDs are quick to note Fine Gael has also been getting it in the neck from the public.

A number of them said both parties were damaged by the events of the last week and there was fresh speculation Martin’s days as leader could be numbered.

One TD said they would have been of the view that Martin should be able to hold on as leader until after Ireland’s EU presidency this year but claimed “a lot of the Micheál Martin loyalists are at the end of their tether”. They suggested that the only thing stopping a heave against Martin was a lack of senior Ministers “putting their head above the parapet” to replace him.

Another Fianna Fáiler suggested that “the ground seems to be shifting against him” but also any attempt at removing him as leader before the by-elections was unlikely.

A separate TD said of Martin “I think the last week did damage him” but he still has support among those in the “middle ground” on the leadership question in the parliamentary party.

Another Fianna Fáil politician suggested a time of global crisis is not the time to change leader speaking of the need for “stability”. He said the fuel protests had “galvanised latent anger that’s out there” adding that last year’s Budget “did absolutely nothing for the squeezed middle”.

A Fianna Fáil Minister said the feelings within the party “mirrors the feeling wider population – a lot of frustration and anger” and “last week could have been handled better”. The Minister brushed aside questions on Martin’s leadership saying that his party “need to show cohesion” and continue work to deliver for the people.

Fine Gael

Fine Gaelers that spoke to The Irish Times all said there was no threat to Simon Harris’s leadership but there was acknowledgment by some that recent events have damaged the party.

One TD said the crisis of the last week “was not managed well from the start” and suggested that if both leaders were to come out and say they got things wrong there would be “more calm” as there is “still a lot of volatility out there”.

A Fine Gael Minister said “it has been a difficult time” for the party and there is “a lot of misinformation going around” but added that people are having difficult times and the Government needs to “address this as best we can”. He added: “We just have to try and protect the most vulnerable and that what’s we’re doing.”

A different TD argued that the new package of supports was “very well received” but they would have liked to see more done in relation to home heating oil. They agreed both parties had been damaged and spoke of the “absolute abuse we’re getting now”.

It has been a “really difficult week” according to a separate TD adding it was a “huge mistake in the last budget not to reduce the income tax burden for ordinary workers” and his party needs to “reconnect” with core voters including the “squeezed middle”.