Politics

Jim Gavin says presidential campaign was ‘bruising’ and ‘tough’ on family

Former Fianna Fáil candidate rules out future election bids following ‘bitter’ experience in short-lived race

Jim Gavin said he’ll never run for president again. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Jim Gavin said he’ll never run for president again. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Vivienne Clarke
Wed Apr 15 2026 - 09:581 MIN READ

Fianna Fáil’s presidential candidate Jim Gavin has spoken of how “tough” the campaign had been on him, his family and friends.

“It was so bruising,” he told Off the Ball’s breakfast podcast.

When asked if he thought his experience would dissuade others from going forward for election, he said: “Yeah, and I wouldn’t blame them for that perspective.”

“Nonetheless, if you have that sense of duty in you and sense of service to the country, to Ireland ...”

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He had been shocked by how bitter and intense the experience had been.

“I probably had a romantic view of public service and duty from my time in the Defence Forces, yeah, it’s that sense of honour, I suppose.

“No, no, no, no, I’d never do it again. But I’ve no regrets of what I did,” he said when asked if he would go forward for the position again.

Jim Gavin steps down as chair of North East Inner City Taskforce ]

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Vivienne Clarke

Vivienne Clarke is a reporter