Ignoring communities where large Ipas centres planned ‘concerning’, says Harris

Simon Harris: 'There’s obviously a balance here, but ... I would be concerned about anything that would in any way dampen down the voices of communities.' Photograph: PA

The leader of Fine Gael has raised concerns about ignoring the voices of communities where new large international protection centres would be built, after it was reported that the Department of Justice is considering limiting the ability of the public to object to such centres.

The Department of Justice said on Sunday it is moving forward with new laws to address planning issues around specific proposed accommodation centres, which had been subject to legal challenge.

In 2024, a legal challenge was taken against a proposed accommodation centre for those seeking international protection in Lissywollen, Athlone. The centre, which proposed to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers, was successfully stalled by the court action. In response, the Government said it was bringing forward legislation that would “regularise” the development in Athlone. The department had said that its plan was to “regularise the planning at this site, and to preserve this much-needed accommodation for people, who the State has a legal duty to accommodate”.

On Sunday, the Irish Mail on Sunday reported that the department was now moving forward with a plan to entirely exempt seven large international protection accommodation centres from planning laws. The seven sites reportedly include Thornton Hall and Crooksling in Dublin.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said that it was Government policy to move towards more “State-owned accommodation, and reduce the use of emergency commercial accommodation over time”. Under this plan, the Government has looked at several properties that it could buy and use. The largest is the purchase of the Citywest Hotel and Convention Centre.

“Separate actions have included providing accommodation on existing State-owned lands. State-owned sites have been licensed or made available for this purpose, including at Crooksling in Dublin (by the HSE), Lissywollen in Athlone (OPW) and at Thornton Hall in Dublin (Irish Prison Service),” said a department spokeswoman. “As has been reported extensively over the last year, further to legal challenges to the use of existing planning legislation at these locations, the Government has drafted legislation to provide updated planning arrangements for such sites. This work is ongoing. Use of these sites will be determined by the demand for accommodation over time.”

Speaking at the Easter 1916 commemoration on Sunday, Tánaiste Simon Harris said he had seen the report in the media but had not yet been fully briefed on the proposal by the department.

“There’s obviously a balance here, but I do always think having an opportunity for communities to engage is very important too. I think the voices of communities, engaging with communities actually helps enhance social cohesion, and I would be concerned about anything that would in any way dampen down the voices of communities,” said Harris.

“Irish people are ... decent, compassionate people. And I think actually hearing the voices of communities is a good thing.”