Survivors of thalidomide drug to be offered formal State apology

Memebers of the Irish Thalidomide Association, from left, Austin O’Carroll, Donal Browne, Finola Cassidy, Sharon Clarken, Sandra Dunne and John Stack outside Government Buildings last year. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Survivors of the thalidomide drug scandal will be offered a formal State apology.

A commitment to a State apology was given to representatives of the Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris on Wednesday night.

There are about 40 thalidomide survivors in Ireland who are all aged in their 60s.

Thalidomide was a drug developed in the 1950s as a sedative or a tranquilliser that was promoted to treat morning sickness during pregnancy.

It was withdrawn from most markets in 1961 following widespread evidence it was linked to birth defects. Many children were born without limbs or with shortened limbs, hearing and vision impairment and injuries to internal organs.

However, the drug was sold in Ireland until 1964. Speaking before the meeting on Wednesday, the association’s spokeswoman Finola Cassidy had said that “no one else should die without an apology”.

The meeting was described by a Government spokesman as “constructive and focused on resolving the various issues raised by the ITA”.

“There was a collective agreement to address issues speedily.

“The Government reaffirmed our commitment to a State apology at the conclusion of the process, which they sincerely believe can be concluded as soon as possible with everyone working together.”