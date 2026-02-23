Ireland to deepen partnerships with UK and France under new maritime security plan

The LE Samuel Beckett, part of the Irish Naval Service fleet. The Government is looking at legislation to give the Naval Service new enforcement powers as part of a new maritime security plan

Ireland will “deepen partnerships” with the UK and France and put in place greater co-operation with Nato and the EU under a new strategy to protect the country’s seas and sub-sea infrastructure.

Under a new maritime security plan, to be launched by Minister for Defence Helen McEntee this week, Ireland will also consider hosting or taking part in a new EU regional hub aimed at monitoring critical infrastructure in the North Atlantic.

The Government is also looking at urgent legislation which would give the Naval Service new enforcement powers and provide greater clarity on rules of engagement under international maritime law.

The new strategy would see Ireland exploring co-operation with other countries using space-based satellite technology to monitor the seas surrounding the State.

Maritime security has grown significantly in importance for the Irish Government, given current geopolitical tensions and the potential threats to key undersea cables and gas and electricity interconnectors.

Underinvestment and a shortage of key personnel has reduced capacity in the Naval Service to patrol Irish waters. A separate regeneration plan for the service is expected in the months ahead.

The new strategy to be launched by McEntee on Wednesday is expected to maintain that maritime security is a priority for Ireland, given the country’s strategic location in the Atlantic and growing risks to critical infrastructure such as undersea cables and international energy links.

it is understood the new strategy will focus on six main areas.

These include protecting Ireland’s maritime territory and national security; safeguarding critical infrastructure, particularly undersea systems; improving awareness and monitoring of activity at sea; strengthening co-operation with neighbouring countries and international partners; supporting maritime law and international rules; and investment in training, research and innovation to boost maritime security.

The plan is expected to involve the establishment of a national maritime security centre.

The strategy is believed to call for consideration to be given to participation in an EU regional hub monitoring critical underwater infrastructure in the North Atlantic.

The document is understood to propose “deepening partnerships with countries such as the UK and France, along with EU and Nato co-operation”.

It is also expected to call for closer working links with the private companies that own much of the critical infrastructure at sea.

The strategy is likely to urge that legislation be introduced to give the Defence Forces clearer enforcement powers offshore.

It is expected that an action plan will be put in place to support delivery of the strategy. The Government is expected to consider urgent legislation to strengthen enforcement powers while broader maritime security laws are developed.