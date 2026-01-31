Dublin could host ‘Davos on tour’ event this spring, according to organisers

Larry Fink, the interim co-chair of the WEF’s governing board, caught delegates at this year’s summit off-guard when he suggested the event could expand its footprint, name-checking Dublin as a potential stage. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Dublin may host a “Davos on tour” event this spring, with consideration being given to holding an event in conjunction with the World Economic Forum (WEF), which organises the gathering of global business and political leaders.

Larry Fink, the interim co-chair of the WEF’s governing board, caught delegates at this year’s summit off-guard when he suggested the event could expand its footprint, name-checking Dublin as a potential stage, alongside Detroit in the United States, Jakarta in Indonesia and Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

His co-chair Andre Hoffman quickly dismissed the idea of a permanent relocation from the Swiss Alpine ski resort of Davos, but senior Government sources in Dublin said preliminary planning was under way regarding a potential “satellite event” in Ireland.

It is understood Dublin Castle has been identified as a potential location for an event in May.

Such an event, said one senior Government source speaking on the condition of anonymity, would be seen as well-timed for Ireland given it would occur just before the rotation of the European Union presidency to Ireland, giving an opportunity to discuss Irish priorities for the presidency.

It would be significantly smaller than the Swiss gathering, with the source indicating a guest list of around 100 currently being considered. Some 3,000 people can attend the five-day summit in Switzerland.

Alongside senior Government representatives here, it would be expected that EU figures and senior figures from the tech sector would be invited.

[ Rupture or kerfuffle? Trump’s display in the mad theatre of Davos has European heads in a spinOpens in new window ]

The matter was raised in the Dáil earlier this month in the wake of Mr Fink’s comments, when Fine Gael TD for Dublin Bay South James Geoghegan said Ireland should “demonstrate ambition and hold up our hand” in light of the remarks. He was told by Minister of State Alan Dillon that there had been “no official contact by the forum with the Government”.

It is understood there has been communication with the WEF, and that Government departments playing a role would include the Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Enterprise departments. However, the Department of Finance said it has no involvement in any dialogue around such an event.

The Foreign Affairs and Enterprise departments did not comment when contacted.

A spokesman for the WEF said it intends to continue holding its annual meeting, which will remain its yearly flagship event, in Davos.

“In addition to the annual meeting, the forum has organised in the past – and will continue to organise in the future – other events, including in new locations around the world,” he said.

He pointed to planned events in the coming months in Germany, Saudi Arabia and China. “Together, these meetings deepen the forum’s global engagement, extend its work across regions and themes, and provide platforms for leaders to address emerging challenges and opportunities.”