Controversy over Ivan Yates work on Gavin campaign sparks internal Coalition row

Controversy over work done by broadcaster and former Fine Gael minister Ivan Yates on Fianna Fáil’s presidential campaign has sparked an internal Government row.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy on Sunday told RTÉ Radio that Fianna Fáil has “questions to answer” on the matter.

Mr Brophy said his party’s Coalition partners could not “just dismiss” questions about the media training work undertaken by Mr Yates with Jim Gavin.

On Saturday, Mr Yates’s role as a co-presenter of the Path to Power podcast with Today FM broadcaster Matt Cooper was ended “with immediate effect” after it emerged he had coached Mr Gavin, whose decision to end his campaign weeks in advance of presidential polling day put pressure on Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr Brophy told the This Week programme it was “amazing” that Fianna Fáil had not disclosed the work done by Mr Yates.

“Fianna Fáil have questions to answer and I don’t think they can just dismiss it,” he said.

“Most importantly, we have regulations around fairness and impartiality that affect broadcasters, and we need to look at the work which Ivan Yates did, and the comments he was making, which were made in the context of someone who was involved in the campaign, which nobody listening at the time knew.”

He said broadcasters and the media regulator may need to examine the matter, arguing that strict rules apply to broadcasters around balance and fairness during elections.

He said it was “surprising” that nobody in Fianna Fáil “would think of putting their hand up and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, this person is actually working as part of our team on the campaign’.”

He added: “That’s a very simple thing to have done, and it’s amazing they didn’t.”

His comments earned a swift backlash from Fianna Fáil TDs.

Speaking privately, one Minister said it was an “utterly inappropriate time for the asylum Minister to start a row in Government” in the wake of a fire in an accommodation centre for international protection applicants, which gardaí believe was started deliberately.

Pointing to the upcoming EU presidency, the Fianna Fáil Minister said a united Government was needed for that to succeed and it was “no time for junior ministers to be firing potshots across Government”.

Another Fianna Fáil TD said it was “an attempt by Fine Gael to deflect and fight other fights”, adding that “rather than either party attacking or undermining the other, we all need to focus on delivering in Government”.

Mr Yates, who has worked as a consultant and broadcaster since leaving politics, sparked a campaign-trail controversy during the recent election when he suggested that were he working with Fine Gael, he would “smear the bejaysus” out of Independent candidate Catherine Connolly.

A Fine Gael spokesman said Mr Yates has not undertaken media training or similar work for the party.

Mr Yates did not respond to a request for comment.