Media regulator, PR experts invited to address Oireachtas committee on transparency issues

Former Fine Gael minister Ivan Yates has been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Media to discuss transparency in the media. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The State media regulator and various political commentators and public relations experts are being invited to appear before TDs and Senators to be questioned on transparency issues in the media.

The Oireachtas Committee on Media plans to examine the issue in the coming weeks and is seeking the attendance of Coimisiún na Meán, the media regulator, as well as a number of individuals who contribute to broadcast and other media, including Ivan Yates.

Controversy has surrounded former Fine Gael minister Mr Yates since it emerged he provided coaching to Fianna Fáil’s presidential election candidate Jim Gavin, before the former Dublin GAA manager ended his campaign, while continuing to contribute to broadcasts on political matters.

It was later confirmed that Mr Yates had provided media training to other Fianna Fáil politicians including Taoiseach Micheál Martin in recent years.

After Mr Yates’s work with Mr Gavin emerged, Coimisiún na Meán said it would be contacting Newstalk and RTÉ to seek more information about the work Mr Yates did for them during the presidential election.

Labour TD Alan Kelly, chairman of the media committee, confirmed its members had sought the attendance of Coimisiún na Meán and Mr Yates at a meeting in the coming weeks.

Others who are being asked to attend include a number of newspaper columnists – public relations guru Terry Prone; Mandy Johnston – a former government adviser during Fianna Fáil-led administrations in the 2000s; and former Fine Gael minister Lucinda Creighton, who set up a public affairs consultancy firm after leaving politics.

Mr Kelly suggested there may be others as well. He said there would be “no adversarial findings” from the committee meeting and “no compellability” in relation to those invited.

“If people don’t want to attend that’s their own choice.”

The meeting comes amid the debate over Mr Yates’s work training Fianna Fáil politicians and subsequent broadcasting work where this was not declared.

Mr Kelly said Coimisiún na Meán has been invited to discuss how they would deal with such issues.

“It’s really an opportunity for the committee to allow Coimisiún na Meán to outline what they’re going to do – because it has to be dealt with – and for those who work in this space to also outline how they think this should be dealt with,” he said.

“Personally speaking I see no issue with people working in the media and also working with politicians or political parties,” he said, adding that this should be declared.

He said it would be an opportunity for those invited to express their views in advance of any potential regulatory change.

Ms Creighton is yet to receive an invitation to appear before the committee. However, she said her public affairs firm, Vulcan Consulting, does not provide PR services or work with any politicians or parties.

“I would not, therefore, have any insights into the topic mooted for discussion at the proposed committee hearing.”