Plans to invest €200bn in Ireland’s infrastructure over next decade set to be unveiled

There will be a significant focus on scaling up housing delivery by providing capital funding into water and electricity.

Plans to invest some €200 billion in Ireland’s infrastructure over the next decade are set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Senior Coalition figures met on Saturday as work continues on the revised National Development Plan (NDP).

Up to €30 billion in extra funding is set to be added to the NDP. That is up from a previously mooted sum of around €20 billion, bringing the overall sums to be spent over the next five years to almost €100 billion.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Infrastructure Jack Chambers said the Government will also set out a trajectory for another €100 billion in investment over the following five years from 2030.

He said on Sunday it is “a commitment over the medium to long term to €200 billion of capital investment which will really help bridge the infrastructure deficit we have in the Irish economy that’s providing a constraint right now to critical areas which we need to address”.

He said the extra €100 billion being set aside for use between now and 2030 is for “specific strategic investment”.

It will be “ring-fenced for our [electricity] grid, our water infrastructure and also the necessity to provide that medium to long term funding for the Metro project, as an example.”

He told RTÉ radio on Sunday that the timing of work starting on the Metrolink project – a rail route from Swords to Dublin city centre via the airport -is “dependent on the planning system”.

Mr Chambers said: what we’re trying to do is, in parallel to the awaiting a final [planning] decision is to set out a longer term profile to support the delivery of that project.

“We want to see that accelerated.”

The Government’s coffers have been boosted by the proceeds of the Apple tax case and sale of AIB shares.

The NDP plans are being billed within the Coalition as one of the largest ever capital expansion programmes in the history of the State.

The goal is to transform capital infrastructure over the next decade with housing, water, energy and transport all being prioritised for investment.

There will be a significant focus on scaling up housing delivery by providing big “once in a generation” capital funding into Úisce Éireann , ESB and EirGrid.

The key utilities’ difficulties in delivering services to new housing developments has been identified as a significant barrier to scaling up housing.

A source said: “This will be critical investment in key infrastructure to drive growth for the future”.

Tuesday’s publication is expected to set out departmental capital ceilings to 2030 and overall capital investment to 2035.

Deliberations for finalising the NDP are to continue on Monday in advance of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Chambers is expected to tell Cabinet colleagues that there is profound uncertainty around global trade and the threat of tariffs by US president Donald Trump poses significant risk to Ireland’s economy.

He will say best way to way to safeguard the economy and to protect growth, jobs and living standards is to address the country’s infrastructure deficits through focused investment in the key growth enabling sectors of the economy.

Ministers will also be briefed on work being progressed to reform the country’s delivery systems so that project life cycles can be reduced and better value for money can be achieved.

Ministers will outline the specific programmes and investment they will prioritise as part of Budget 2026 in October.