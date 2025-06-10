Government to raise concerns with EU about proposed retaliatory tariffs on aviation, medtech and agrifood

The EU's countermeasures are due to take effect from July 14th if no agreement is reached. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Gerry Images

The Government is writing to the European Commission to raise its concerns about the possible inclusion of aviation, medtech and agri-food in the EU’s list of potential retaliatory tariffs to be levied against the United States.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will update Cabinet on Tuesday on Ireland’s concerns about the list of potential European tariffs that will kick in if negotiations on a trade deal fail.

It is understood he will raise his particular concern about countermeasures relating to aviation, medtech and agri-food.

The concerns will be conveyed in a letter from Mr Harris to EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic in advance of the deadline for the public consultation period on the countermeasures.

Mr Harris, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, is expected to outline four arguments to Mr Sefcovic about the EU’s approach to the tariffs: they should not harm EU business more than the US; they should avoid an escalation of trade tensions; they should not affect one member state disproportionately; and they should avoid unnecessary costs.

Talks on a trade deal between the EU and the US have continued, but the bloc’s countermeasures are due to take effect from July 14th if no agreement is reached.

Separately, Minister for Higher Education James Lawless will seek Cabinet approval to provide almost 500 new third-level places to train key workers in four areas experiencing staff shortages.

Mr Lawless will bring a joint memo along with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Minister for Children Norma Foley and Minister for Education Helen McEntee.

The four areas are health, social care, disability and education.

The memo will outline how the funding will allow 461 additional places in priority professions, with the majority commencing in 2025. All places will repeat annually, which will provide a minimum of 1,600 new graduates at the end of the first cycle.

This immediate expansion will be in nine key health and social care professions: physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, radiation therapy, radiography, podiatry, social work, medical science and dietetics.

The Cabinet will also hear details of a proposed new law to combat terrorism being brought by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan. The Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) (Amendment) Bill 2025 will allow for the prosecution of a broader range of terrorist activities in light of the evolving nature of terrorism.

The Bill proposes to add three new terrorist offences to the statute book: receiving training for terrorism, travelling for the purpose of terrorism and organising or facilitating travelling for the purpose of terrorism.

Mr O’Callaghan will tell colleagues the new law will bring Ireland’s counter-terrorism laws into line with those of other EU member states.

Mr Harris, in his role as Minister for Defence, will bring a separate memo seeking an incentive scheme to retain air traffic control personnel in the Air Corps.

The Defence Forces has had difficulty retaining a sufficient number of highly skilled specialists in air traffic control in light of competition from the private sector.

Mr Harris is proposing that a scheme with financial incentives for committed service – already available to pilots – should be extended to air traffic control personnel.

The Tánaiste will tell the Cabinet that there is a worldwide shortage of air traffic control personnel and the measures he is proposing are needed to help return the Air Corps to a 24/7 service. At present, the air traffic control service is confined to limited hours because of staff shortages.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary will present his department’s annual report for 2024, which shows 2.78 million people are at work, while overall spending for his department is at €27 billion, which is a quarter of Government spending.

The Cabinet is expected to approve a further 12-month extension for Prof Mary Horgan, the interim Chief Medical Officer.