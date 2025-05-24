Aontú members back ‘outright ban’ on people entering State after destroying travel documents

Aontú says it has 1,800 members, about 400 of whom are expected to attend ardfheis. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Delegates at Aontú’s ardfheis have backed a motion calling for an “outright ban” on anyone who “purposely destroyed their travel documents” entering the State.

Party members also supported a ban on the introduction of “sharia law as the law of the land” and a proposal that “no community courts of any religion should be allowed to deny anyone access to their civil and legal rights”.

However, delegates at the event in Gormanston, Co Meath rejected a motion stating that no “non-Irish citizen is allowed to enter the State if they have a criminal conviction”.

During the first debate at the ardfheis, which was on the topic of international protection, Meath councillor Emer Tóibín said there was “no long-term plan” for the “unsustainable” system.

READ MORE

They supported a motion calling for a reduction in immigration “for a period of time sufficient to allow the housing and infrastructural supports to come into balance”.

Party members also voted down proposals that would limit the number of TDs in the Dáil. At the last election 14 additional TDs were elected, bringing the total number to 174.

Delegate Liam Mulligan said that in the UK there is one MP for every 92,000 of population and in Italy it is one for every 100,000, “while we are constitutionally bound to 30,000”.

[ Aontú ‘actively considering’ running candidate in presidential electionOpens in new window ]

However, another delegate said reducing the number of TDs would have a negative effect on Aontú and that seeking to cut the overall total could be “suicide” for the party, which won two Dáil seats in last year’s general election.

During a debate on “common sense political reform”, Peter Devin, from Kells, Co Meath, said the party would “change the job specs of all senior servants so they have responsibility to mind the public purse”.

“Where they fail there must be disciplinary measures up to and including losing their jobs,” he said.

Party leader Peadar Tóibín’s keynote speech will be televised on RTÉ for the first time on Saturday evening, a reflection of Aontú’s increased vote, which more than doubled to 3.9 per cent in the general election. The speech will be broadcast after the Six One News on RTÉ 1.

Aontú says it has 1,800 members, with about 400 of them expected to attend the party’s fifth annual ardfheis.

It says membership surged after the failed family and care referendums last year, when Aontú was the only political party to advocate for a No vote in both.

“We were the only party to stand up for the people on the referendums, the hate speech laws, carbon taxes, the right to life, the Government’s chaotic immigration policy and gender ideology. We did so on the basis of commonsense and compassion,” Mr Tóibín said.

The theme of the ardfheis is to tackle “Government Incompetence, Waste and Lack of Accountability”.

Mr Tóibín said “key public services and key infrastructure across the country is grinding to a halt and bloating in cost every day”.

“The national children’s hospital is a monument to government incompetence. But there are dozens of other wasteful projects ballooning out of all proportion. This has a serious cost to citizens,” he added.

Five years after the former Sinn Féin member and Meath West TD founded Aontú it now has two deputies – Mr Tóibín and Mayo’s Paul Lawless.

Cavan Senator Sarah O’Reilly is also a member and the party has eight councillors including Mr Tóibín’s sister, Navan-based Cllr Emer Tóibín; and Mr Lawless’ sister, Cllr Deirdre Lawless, who was co-opted to replace him on Mayo County Council.

Its other councillors are Trim, Co Meath-based Dave Boyhan; Ellen Troy from Castleknock, Dublin; Adrian Rogers from Cootehill, Co Cavan; Ongar, Co Dublin-based Gerard Sheehan; Wexford councillor Jim Codd; and Limerick’s Sarah Beasley.