More than 350 lawyers and academics say Government not complying with international law obligations over Palestine crisis

Palestinians, most of them children, queue for a hot meal at a displacement camp near Gaza City's port on Thursday. Photograph: Omar Al-Qattaa/ AFP/ Getty Images

A letter signed by more than 350 lawyers and academics has been sent to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste expressing “deep concern” at the Government’s “continued failure” to take “necessary steps to comply with its international legal obligations in relation to the crisis in Palestine”.

Without “urgent and meaningful action” the State will continue to fail to meet its obligations under international law, the signatories claim.

“The daily atrocities in Gaza carry an appalling human toll and are being perpetrated by Israel in overt defiance of fundamental rules of international law and human rights,” states the letter, signed by barristers, solicitors and academics based in the Republic, Northern Ireland, England, Belgium and Australia.

Successive Irish governments “have delayed and prevaricated” on the Occupied Territories Bill when there are no “insurmountable legal obstacles” in either Irish, European or international law preventing the adoption of legislation prohibiting the import of goods and services produced in the unlawful Israeli settlements in the West Bank, it states.

This is “the absolute minimum” required from the State to comply with its international legal obligations and the holdings of the International Court of Justice, the letter states.

The signatories call on the Government to act urgently to adopt the necessary domestic legislation to give effect to its international obligations arising as a result of what they say is Israel’s unlawful presence in Palestine and “continued commission of severe breaches of international law”.

Any existing legal advice on proposed legislation should be published in full, it states.

The Government’s obligations under international law also require it to act to ensure the EU and other international organisations of which it is a member “do not render aid or assistance to the unlawful actions of Israel”.

The Republic must press with “even greater urgency” to ensure the EU-Israel Association Agreement is reviewed and necessary action is taken , it states.

The letter demands that the Government reviews and reports on existing trade and economic relations with Israel, including the issuing of bonds by the Irish Central Bank, to ensure these “do not contribute to recognising, aiding or assisting the unlawful situation created by the continued presence of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories”.

The State is urged to provide “enhanced support” to relevant international institutions, in particular those facing attacks and sanctions, such as the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

“The persistent violations of human rights, repeated atrocities and denial of the self-determination of the Palestinian people require concerted efforts by all States at the domestic, regional and international level,” the academics say.

The many academic signatories include professors Shane Darcy, of the Irish Centre for Human Rights, School of Law, University of Galway; Conor O’Mahony, School of Law, University College Cork; and Siobhán Wills, director of the Transitional Justice Institute of Ulster University.

Other signatories include Eilis Barry, chief executive of the Free Legal Advice Centres and barrister and Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik.