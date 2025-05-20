Government wants progress on scrapping triple lock before Dáil break

Unifil training for the Defence Forces at Coolmoney Camp, Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow. Photograph:Dara Mac Dónaill

The Government wants progress on proposals to scrap the State’s triple-lock system for the deployment of Defence Forces troops overseas before the Dáil’s summer recess.

The aim of the Bill is to remove the effective veto of permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Ireland deploying more than 12 troops on missions abroad.

There has been sharp Opposition criticism of the proposals amid concern over the implications for the Republic‘s military neutrality.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris updated Cabinet on the plans for the general scheme – or draft outline – of the Bill to be submitted to the Oireachtas Committee on Defence and National Security this week for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Mr Harris has previously said that under the current triple lock system “countries like [UNSC member] Russia have the power to veto Ireland’s participation in missions” and “we don’t believe that [Vladimir] Putin or other leaders should have a veto on whether our troops can be deployed”.

He has insisted the proposed amendments “in no way affect” Ireland’s policy of military neutrality.

This month Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Opposition would work together and “fight like hell” to stop the Government’s plans, saying their message is “hands off Ireland’s neutrality”.

The Government is hoping the pre-legislative scrutiny process for a proposed Bill can be completed before the Dáil is due to go into recess for its summer break in mid-July.

This would pave the way for the subsequent drafting of the full legislation to get rid of the triple lock.

Separately, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke sought Cabinet approval for proposed legislation to expand access to the Insolvency Payments Scheme (IPS) for employees of businesses that have ceased trading but have not been formally wound up.

The current system only provides for potential access to outstanding debts like arrears of wages or sick pay in circumstances where the employer has become legally insolvent.

The planned Protection of Employees (Employers’ Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill 2025 is aimed at allowing former employees of businesses that have not gone through a formal wind-up process to claim pay-related entitlements.

Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education James Lawless updated Cabinet on supports for people with intellectual disabilities to access third-level education.

There are currently 173 students with intellectual disabilities enrolled in 11 universities and other higher education institutions.

Some €22 million has been allocated to Path (Programme for Access to Higher Education) schemes since 2017

The Cabinet heard that Mr Lawless intends to take the Path programmes off pilot funding models, replacing them with more sustainable funding.

The goal of this change is to allow higher education institutions to consider longer-term projects aimed at increasing inclusion.