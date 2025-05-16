Asylum seekers will not be accommodated at former Crown Paints site in north Dublin

The Government has U-turned on plans to locate asylum seekers at a controversial site in Coolock, north Dublin.

The former Crown Paints factory in the north Dublin suburb was the scene of violent confrontations between gardaí and protesters in 2024, as well as a rolling protest encampment that became a rallying point for those opposed to the project.

In an email sent to local representatives on Friday morning, the Department of Integration confirmed that that the Department of Justice is “no longer considering the offer of a potential IPAS accommodation centre at the former Crown Paints site in Coolock”.

Since 2023, a provider had been developing a proposal to convert the site into an IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) accommodation centre, the local representatives were told in an email from the Community Engagement Team.

“The prolonged nature of this particular proposal’s progress through development and planning stages have been significant factors in the decision to discontinue the appraisal of this offer.

“All offers of international protection accommodation are appraised according to a range of factors, including the site and its potential, value for money to the State, planning matters and any works required to meet the required standards.”

It said that consideration is also given to the location and locality, access to services, resident welfare, health and wellbeing, and the current level of need in the sector.

