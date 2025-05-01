Deportation flight from Dublin returns 39 people to Georgia

File handout photo issued by An Garda Síochána of Georgians being deported on a charter flight

Another deportation flight left Dublin on Wednesday night, with 39 people on board, the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said.

He said the flight landed safely in Georgia on Thursday morning and those on board had not complied with deportation orders.

It is understood to be the second chartered flight transporting people back to Georgia who had previously received deportation orders.

In February, 32 Georgian nationals, including a child, were deported on a chartered flight, with the minister at the time warning those not entitled to asylum, “don’t come to Ireland”.

The cost of that flight was €102,476 with returnees accompanied by Garda personnel, medical staff, an interpreter and a human rights observer.

The operation was carried out by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

Mr O’Callaghan said previously that it was “a central priority” for him and the Government that immigration laws are robust and enforced.

“I don’t derive any enjoyment in this, but it is a part of my function as Minister for Justice that we have an effective immigration system and if people have been served with deportation orders, they must leave the country and if they don’t do it voluntarily, we will enforce it,” he said.

Will Ireland's new immigration laws affect asylum seeker numbers? Listen | 25:30

Some 18,500 people applied for asylum in Ireland last year, and although a “highly changeable situation”, Mr O’Callaghan said applications were “down pretty significantly on what they were last year”.

A total of 1,008 deportation orders were issued in the first three months of the year, compared with 305 in the same period in 2024. Until the end of March, 446 people departed the State, 59 of whom were enforced deportations.