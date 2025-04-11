Irish-America crucial in ‘great cause’ of Irish unity, Leo Varadkar tells US audience

White House St Patrick’s Day reception, 2023: Leo Varadkar gifts a bouquet of shamrocks to then US president Joe Biden, whom he referred to in his recent Ireland’s Future speech as ‘a son of Pennsylvania’. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Irish-America can offer vitally needed help in the next steps to bring about “the great cause” of Irish unity, former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told an audience in the United States.

Speaking in Philadelphia to guests of the pro-unity campaign group, Ireland’s Future, Mr Varadkar said they had all gathered “as friends of Ireland – and as dreamers and architects of its future”.

“Here in the city of brotherly love – where a new nation declared itself free – we are reminded that history can be made by courageous and spirited people who choose hope over fear and find new ways of moving past seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” he declared.

Mr Varadkar, a former leader of Fine Gael, has become increasingly outspoken on his support for Irish unity since he stepped down as taoiseach in April last year.

READ MORE

“Every generation has its great cause. I believe ours is the cause of uniting our island, working to embrace differences instead of trying to erase them. Working to build a new home where all traditions, all stories and all our people belong,” he said.

The issue is “the political project of our generation”, that “belongs to no one person, no one party, no one community and no one government. It belongs to all of us who believe in it”.

Throughout his Philadelphia speech, Mr Varadkar emphasised the role that Irish-Americans have played in the history of the island of Ireland, especially in the last number of decades.

Thanking the gathering for their “love for Ireland”, Mr Varadkar said Ireland “has been part of the story of America. And America has been part of the story of Ireland”.

Patrick Pearse had spoken in 1916 of how Ireland was “supported by our exiled children in America”, he said, while Éamon de Valera had spoken to huge crowds in the US and raised €5 million during the War of Independence.

[ Former taoisigh among steady stream of politicians turning to lucrative career in PR-lobbying firmsOpens in new window ]

“In the same way the exiled children of Ireland once built a new life here, so too can we build a new Ireland at home. A new home founded on our shared hopes, our shared responsibilities, and our shared pride in our diverse identities and traditions,” he told his audience.

Once again emphasising the importance of the Irish-American voice, Mr Varadkar said: “London does not always pay attention to what’s happening in Ireland, North or South. But they always pay attention to the White House.

“This is something I learned when negotiating Brexit and I am profoundly grateful for the help we got at difficult moments from president Biden, a son of Pennsylvania.”

The US is “in many ways” the third guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, he said, which offers a democratic route to a united Ireland “once a majority on both sides of the border want it”.

“So, twenty-five years later, we ask for your support again,” he told the Philadelphia audience, describing the Good Friday Agreement as one of “the stepping stones” to unification.

“I firmly believe that building a new and united Ireland is the next step in our national journey and I believe that Irish-America can help us to make those next steps. While there is not yet a majority for it north of the border, support grows with every year and unification now is supported by a clear majority of younger voters. The tectonic plates are shifting and in one direction only,” he said.

[ Support for Irish unification growing in Northern Ireland, poll findsOpens in new window ]

“Unification, however, is not inevitable. The case has to made and it has to be worked for. It should be an ‘objective’, not just an ‘aspiration’.”

He had always argued against a quickly called Border referendum, but he said he believed “we should prepare for one”, even though it is “evident” there is not yet majority support for one in Northern Ireland.

“A border poll defeated would be divisive and could reverse momentum, setting us back a generation. Australians rejected a republic in 1999 because they were offered the wrong model,” he said.

“No government has risked asking the question again since, even though many were led by republican prime ministers. In Scotland, which rejected independence in a referendum 10 years ago, a second referendum seems far off. Nearer to here, Quebec rejected sovereignty by a whisker.

“The lessons are clear: Don’t do it until you are confident you can win it, and make sure you have answers to all of the hard questions even if they are imperfect ones.”