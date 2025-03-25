‘Shame, shame, shame’: Dáil adjourned for the day after row over speaking rights

The Ceann Comhairle has suspended the Dáil amid chaotic scenes following a row over speaking rights. Video: Oireachtas TV

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy has adjourned the Dáil until Wednesday morning after further chaos when she declared the change to standing orders was carried in the electronic vote.

She did not call out the vote but on the screen it was 94 to 74. Opposition tellers refused to sign the paper confirming the vote but Ms Murphy declared it carried and moved to the next item, Taoiseach’s questions.

Mr Martin attempted to answer questions as Government backbenchers filed out of the chamber, but there was overwhelming noise from the Opposition and Ms Murphy adjourned proceedings for the day to persistent shouts of “shame, shame, shame”.

The Government spokesman praised the Ceann Comhairle for her handling of the Dail exchanges, saying that she had “stood up well to difficult treatment”.

“There was an attempt to intimidate her,” the spokesman said, adding that it was “satisfying that business got done as it should.”

“They tried to shut her down and she dealt with it admirably,” he said.

“We’ve now got through this,” the spokesman said. “It’s time to get on with the business of the Dáil.”

The spokesman declined to be drawn on a two-fingers gesture made by Independent TD Michael Lowry to the People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy while Mr Murphy was filming in the Dáil chamber. “That’s a matter for Michael Lowry,” he said.

Earlier, there were chaotic scenes, repeated interruptions, shouting and heckling as the expected row over speaking rights erupted from the outset of Leaders’ Questions.

The House was suspended in uproar after 50 minutes as Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy said the Order of Business was agreed as the noise in the chamber was deafening. But a vote has to be held on the proposed changes to speaking times.

Ms Murphy attempted to call a vote to change standing orders when all Opposition TDs stood, remonstrating over Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s stance on speaking rights and shouted across at the Government benches who sat in silence.

Independent TD Michael Lowry, at the centre of the controversy, was smiling and waving at the Opposition during the fracas.

Ms Murphy told TDs “you’re making an absolute show of yourselves” and told them it was “an absolute disgrace” and that they had “no respect for the chair”.

Initially, about 10 Sinn Féin, Independent Ireland and People Before Profit TDs were on their feet before the entire Opposition stood when the Ceann Comhairle, shouting to be heard, said the business had been agreed.

At the start of Leaders’ Questions Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Taosieach the combined Opposition would not back down in its opposition to the Government’s proposal.

She accused the Taoiseach of “making a mockery of this Dáil” and said “frankly it is staggering the lengths you have gone with this brazen stroke”.

She said “your word means nothing”, adding that the Taoiseach wanted Mr Lowry, “a rogue politician”, to “sit in both Government and Opposition at the same time”.

Accusing Mr Martin of proposing to “turn the Dáil inside out” and to do “real and lasting damage to the democratic processes of the Dáil”, she asked: “What exactly does Michael Lowry have over you, Micheál Martin?”

The Taoiseach said however that “the distortion of the debate is extraordinary” and disproportionate. He said the Dáil sits about 101 days a year, and “for 60 TDs we propose they would have eight minutes on a Tuesday and eight minutes on a Wednesday to ask questions”.

Repeating points he had made earlier about the Opposition manufacturing the row, he said they had “raised it to heights that are quite farcical”.

He added that “the Opposition are now saying it’s up to them to decide who sits where in this House” and it was “unprecedented”.

The Ceann Comhairle had to intervene several times while he was speaking because of Opposition interruptions and heckling.

She called on TDs to “have respect for one another” and said “this is a democratic House”.

At one point the Ceann Comhairle referred to “misogny” as she was repeatedly shouted over by Opposition TDs.

Ms Murphy said she had invested as much as 20 hours in the past month trying to come to a consensus and agreement.

But she said “we have reached an impasse” and on that basis they moved to the next step in a democracy which is the voting process.

After more interruptions and heckling it was the turn of Labour leader Ivana Bacik who accused the Taoiseach of “dragging us back to this absurd technical groups issue” while there were pressing issues.

She said “this is a simple matter. You cannot be in Government and opposition at the same time”, adding that the Government continued attempts to create a “sham opposition” to placate the “Lowry lobby” who were a “poor tribute act”.

But Mr Martin insisted that the level of change “is so miniscule” and that there had been no change in accountability of this Dáil compared to the last one.

Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan told Mr Martin “your efforts to defend the indefensible are not working. The rules are being reverse engineered” to facilitate Michael Lowry and his group.

And he said “this is a shameless political stroke that would make even Bertie blush” in reference to former taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

He said the public had a right to know what was in the deal with Michael Lowry.

But the Taoiseach pointed to Independents Mattie McGrath and Carol Nolan who had joined the group and voted several times against the Government. He said the Opposition wanted them to be “corralled”.

Earlier on Tuesday before entering the Dáil, Mr Martin said the row over speaking rights has been “politically manufactured at this stage” and the Government’s proposals were balanced and modest.

Mr Martin said the proposed changes do not necessitate “in any shape or form” the nature of the Opposition’s criticisms or their tactics used to date to “frustrate progress” in the Dáil.

In a video clip, Ms McDonald said the combined Opposition would “fight tooth and nail” against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s attempt this afternoon to “ram through unprecedented changes to Dáil rules”.

In a post on X, Ms McDonald said the Government will attempt a “stroke” this afternoon “designed to placate Michael Lowry and his group of TDs, a group that support and are in Government”.

“We as Opposition have a job to do, we want to get on with that job, get on with our work on behalf of the people and the Government must respect that. You cannot be in Government and Opposition at the same time,” she said.