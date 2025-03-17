From ready meals to air defence radar: How Irish aid to Ukraine has evolved

Ministers have been told the non-lethal equipment to be funded would be determined in consultation with Ukrainian authorities. Illustration: Paul Scott

From the day Russian forces attacked Ukraine three years ago, Ireland has strongly condemned Moscow and given its full support to the government in Kyiv.

However, the guiding principle behind Ireland’s position was that it would provide only non-lethal aid. Other countries in the EU would provide weapons.

In the days following the Russian invasion, the then (and current) Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland’s “main contribution” to the EU’s military support to Ukraine would be the provision of medical and humanitarian supplies.

But in the intervening period, as the war has continued, the nature and type of support provided by Ireland has evolved.

In 2023 the then government authorised the provision of training by the Defence Forces to Ukrainian armed forces personnel while military equipment has also been provided.

Ministers argue strongly that all support for Ukraine has remained of a non-lethal nature.

Official briefing documents provided to the Minister for Defence, Simon Harris on his appointment in January set out the full details of Ireland’s support for Ukraine.

Officials said Ireland had donated about 10 tonnes – or 5,000 units – of ready-to-eat meals and 200 units of body armour. In addition, 30 military vehicles and mine flails – devices that make a safe path through a minefield – have been provided.

The briefing documents said arrangements were being finalised for the donation to Ukraine of a number of specialist bomb disposal robots, while Ireland would also potentially provide other equipment from its military stocks, including air defence radar systems.

Irish military personnel, the briefing material noted, had provided training to more than 730 Ukrainian troops across a number of areas. These included tactical combat casualty care/combat life-saving, demining and mine clearance, drill instruction, basic training, junior leadership and training on the use of mine flails.

Initially, the EU sought to provide support to Ukraine through a €500 million package under a process known as the European Peace Facility (EPF) mechanism. This has, however, been frustrated on foot of objections raised by the government of Viktor Orban in Hungary.

At the beginning of March the Government said Ireland had previously committed approximately €250 million in non-lethal military support to Ukraine under the EPF.

At EU level, it said, the release of the majority of this funding under the EPF was being blocked by Hungary, meaning Ireland has been able to disburse only a portion of what had been committed.

A fortnight ago the Cabinet approved the provision of €100 million in aid using two other channels involving other European countries, including on demining and ICT projects.

Some €80 million of this will be allocated to secure equipment from Ukrainian industry as distinct from providing material already in Irish military stores.

Ministers have been told the non-lethal equipment to be funded would be determined in consultation with Ukrainian authorities.

The key priority for Kyiv is to obtain non-lethal components of air defence systems such as radars.

Ukraine is also now seeking to use Irish funding to procure electronic warfare jamming equipment, unarmed surveillance drones and armoured personnel carriers as the concept of non-lethal aid evolves.