Trump and the Taoiseach: ‘How can one really prepare for pure chaos?’

Damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t – that’s the response of many Irish Times readers to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s imminent trip to Washington to meet US president Donald Trump.

The public row last week between Mr Trump, US vice-president JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelenskiy has elevated fears that Mr Martin could be subjected to a dressing down similar to that given to the Ukrainian leader.

However, not going is not necessarily a better option, readers have argued.

“There is nothing to be gained by avoiding a meeting, and a lot to be lost,” said Philip O’Dwyer from Co Dublin, summing up the dilemma Mr Martin faces.

“Donald Trump doesn’t respect people who he thinks are weak, so avoiding a meeting won’t impress him.”

Mr O’Dwyer said he sees Ireland’s priorities as “safeguarding our own national interests, supporting Ukraine in the context of war in Europe, and humanitarian support for Gaza,” adding that the latter was “not anti-Israel”.

“It will be a difficult hand for An Taoiseach. He needs to be on his game and in good humour, avoiding head-on conflict. But absolutely he must go.”

Aisling Murphy Wall said her opinion has wavered in relation to the issue.

“I’ve decided going is the better option but it is meant to be a St Patrick’s celebration and a festival of our faith,” she said. “I’d recommend leaving all other issues outside for this precious day.”

US president Donald Trump shouted down Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a dramatic meeting in the Oval Office.

Olivia O’Reilly from Co Kildare also advised the Taoiseach to leave politics at the door of the White House and bring gifts – and a Ryder Cup invitation – for the US president and first lady..

“My reasoning for this approach is no matter what we think of the current situation, let’s keep it light and with a bit of humour and warmth. Sometimes less is more.”

Ken Forde, from Co Wicklow, said he believes it would be a “big, big mistake to go” even if a non-appearance was to hurt Ireland in the short term.

“The Trump administration are openly siding with Russia. It’s demeaning for our leaders to now go to the US and be supplicants at the feet of Trump,” he said.

“It would be a much better message to the world at large to not go. We need to take a stand against such despicable people as Trump, Vance, Musk and the deplorably spineless, hate-filled Republican Party. I’ll be sick to my stomach if Martin takes the easy option and goes.”

David O’Reilly said Mr Martin risks a repeat of the “disgraceful and disrespectful behaviour” shown towards Ukraine’s president.

“Any similar high-profile sharing of misinformation about Ireland’s FDI and taxation would be extremely dangerous. When Martin is there, anything that is said has more legitimacy but he may not be given a chance to correct the record,” he said.

Our American president listens to no one outside his cabal of sycophants. I hope the Taoiseach finds a more productive way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day — Suzanne Doherty

“The other risk is that a visit by Martin is seen to legitimise the actions of the Trump White House. They are actively working to remove people’s rights, delegitimise the rule of law and human rights work internationally, and we cannot countenance the misery that they are inflicting with a grin, a bowl of shamrock and a photo op.”

Rosemary Daynes-Kearney, from Co Wicklow, believes the Taoiseach has the temperament to be able to deal with President Trump’s whims.

“The St Patrick’s Day visit is an opportunity that I believe cannot be missed to keep the channels of communication open and to present counternarratives to those being cultivated in the White House,” she said.

“Ireland has clear stances on these two geopolitical issues and has the backdrop of a long history, especially where the US has been instrumental as a peace maker, and I think that this is a message that can be conveyed to the Trump administration, that the US role has always had a role in peacemaking and that that is a central role that the EU would like to see it remain in.”

Cecilia McGovern believes the Taoiseach should stick to handing over the bowl of shamrock and leave it at that.

“The Taoiseach should not refer to current political issues in the US or anywhere in the world. To do otherwise would be undiplomatic and discourteous.”

Lynda O’Sullivan says her fellow Corkonian should “absolutely not” visit the White House.

“Not only has Trump stabbed President Zelenskyy in the back, but he also stabbed his own people in the back,” she said.

Dual American-Irish citizen Suzanne Doherty, from Fairfax County, Virginia, believes that the Taoiseach runs a similar risk of being humiliated on the international stage as Mr Zelenskyy last week.

“Our American president is a man without morals, decency, or a scintilla of interest in hearing about the potential effect of his tariffs on the Irish or anyone else’s economy. He listens to no one outside his cabal of sycophants. I hope the Taoiseach finds a more productive way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.”

Mike Fuller, from New York, describes himself as an “embarrassed American” and said he feels for “these world leaders, like Taoiseach Martin, who are expected to come here and kiss the ring only to be insulted. How can one really prepare for pure chaos?”

Another New Yorker, Eileen O’Grady, said Mr Martin should view the treatment of Mr Zelenskiy as a “cautionary tale” and keep press engagement around the meeting to a minimum.

She said Mr Trump is not to be trusted and does not believe in win-win situations, and so there has to be a loser.

“It may be wise to suggest rescheduling the meeting until you see how the Trump administration and the EU (including Ireland, of course) resolve the current crisis of US support for Ukraine,” she advised.