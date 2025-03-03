Stormont publishes first programme for government in over a decade

First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly (right) with the Stormont Executive's programme for government, outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Ireland. Photograph: David Young/ PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has pledged that the Stormont Executive “will have people’s backs” following the publication of its first Programme for Government (PfG) in over a decade.

Unveiled on Monday, the 100-page document outlines plans to tackle the North’s spiralling waiting lists by treating an additional 70,000 patients by 2027 – the end of the current mandate – and building more than 5,000 new social homes.

Three key missions are identified: people, planet and prosperity, unpinned by a commitment to peace.

Entitled Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most, Ms O’Neill told the Assemblyt the Executive will be “open and transparent” about progress made on its PfG commitments.

“We will update our actions on an annual basis. We will keep everyone informed about the budget position and we’ll also publish annual reports,” she said.

Also included is an aim to increase renewable electricity capacity by 40 per cent and ensure the parents of 13,500 eligible children will benefit from a 15 per cent childcare subsidy.

Nine policy areas are identified as key priorities for the next two years.

These include an ambition to grow a globally competitive economy, to deliver affordable early learning and childcare services, to cut health waiting times, and to end violence against women and girls.

There is also a focus on supporting young people with special educational needs, making communities safer, protecting Lough Neagh and the environment, reforming public services, and providing more social, affordable and sustainable housing.

Ms O’Neill warned there are “tough challenges ahead” but said she and her ministerial colleagues are committed to “working together to make that real and positive difference in people’s lives, in families' lives, in workers' lives, in communities' lives”.

“This executive will have people’s backs and we will do everything we can to keep leading,” she said.

Leader of the Stormont Opposition, the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole, was scathing in his assessment of the document. He it as “remarkably vague” and lacking in a “single, clear target”.

“This document contains aspirations we share but is far short of the clear, targeted plan that the people of Northern Ireland deserve after so many years of failure,” he said.

Addressing the Assembly during a debate on the paper, Mr O’Toole said someone got in touch with the SDLP last week to say they had been “red-flagged for referral to a consultant gynaecologist a year ago”.

“When she phoned recently to ask how long the waiting list was she was told that it could be years,” he told the chamber.

“She and the other hundreds of thousands on waiting lists aren’t obsessed with the mechanics of politics they do deserve a clear sense of how people who achieved and sought power intend to use that power.

“This programme is better than nothing, it’s a modest improvement but it’s a missed opportunity.”