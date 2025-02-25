Motion on tackling gender-based violence will not be opposed by Government

Ruth Coppinger criticised the last government’s lack of action on gender-based violence despite ‘huge talk of zero tolerance’. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A Dáil motion calling for the Government to treat gender-based violence as an “epidemic” will not be opposed by the Coalition.

People Before Profit-Solidarity have tabled the Private Members’ Motion calling for a series of measures.

These include ending the practice of hearing character references before sentencing for those convicted in gender-based violence cases.

The motion also seeks the protection of confidentiality, and for legislation to prevent access to a complainant’s counselling records by the accused and their defence team.

READ MORE

It calls for “compulsory training of the judiciary and juries regarding sexual and gender-based violence and end the ability of rape myths and victim blaming being put by defence legal teams in court cases”.

The motion also seeks the implementation of “Valerie’s Law” – which has been sought by the family of murder victim Valerie French Kilroy – to remove any guardianship rights for those who kill the other parent of their children.

It calls for introduction of a domestic violence register as part of legislation sought by the family of another murder victim, Jennifer Poole.

“Jennie’s Law” would make information available about anyone with a conviction for domestic violence.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said there has been “massive support for my motion calling for real action on this epidemic by survivors of gender-based violence”.

[ Brutal reality of today’s world is that a woman is killed every 10 minutesOpens in new window ]

She criticised the record of the last government in the area, saying there had been “huge talk of zero tolerance and an impression given beyond reality about what’s actually being done”.

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday that Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan will not oppose the motion in the Dáil.

According to a spokesman, Mr O’Callaghan recommended that the Government not oppose the motion “given that the policy intention aligns with the Programme for Government”.

He added: “Some of the measures proposed are matters solely for the Judicial Council; other measures are currently being examined within the Department of Justice.

“Other reforms are planned through implementation of the Third National (Zero Tolerance) Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence.”

Separately, Mr O’Callaghan asked the Government to note the 2023 Annual Report of the Inspector of Prisons.

[ Government’s zero-tolerance approach to gender violence more like ‘zero effort’, says Holly CairnsOpens in new window ]

In 2023, the inspector carried out four general inspections of prisons at Cork, Cloverhill, Dóchas Centre and Shelton Abbey.

It also responded to 122 complaint letters from 49 prisoners and commenced a review of death-in-custody investigations.

Overcrowding in prisons was highlighted as an issue in the annual report.

In July 2023, the then minister for justice established a Prison Overcrowding Response Group. A number of measures identified by the group are to be implemented, including a Programme for Government commitment to increase spaces by 1,500.

The Cabinet was also asked to note the 2023 Annual Report of An Garda Síochána.

Expenditure that year was over €2.17bn, with 792 Garda staff recruited during 2023; there were 13,998 gardaí at year end.

The report refers to operational issues, including a significant increase in protests and demonstrations, the riot in November 2023 in Dublin, and an increase in fatal road traffic collisions.