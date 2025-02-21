Sinn Féin will not attend White House’s St Patrick’s Day event

Sinn Féin will not attend the White House for the St Patrick’s Day event next month, the party has said.

In a post on social media this morning, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she had thought deeply about the issue in recent days and had spoken to people in and outside Sinn Féin.

She linked the decision to comments by Donald Trump threatening the “mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza”.

As Leader of Sinn Féin I have made the decision not to attend the event in the White House this year as a principled stance against the threat of mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/1FtXDDTocb — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) February 21, 2025

“The only route to peace and security is a permanent ceasefire followed by a negotiated settlement that guarantees peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis,” she said.

READ MORE

Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, will also not attend the White House for traditional St Patrick’s Day event.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at a previous White House ceremony on St Patrick's Day in 2023.

She said the US President’s comments on the “forced expulsion of the Palestinian people of Gaza cannot be ignored”.

“I will continue to engage with senior figures in the US for peace and economic growth. In the future, when our children and grandchildren ask us what we did while the Palestinian people endured unimaginable suffering, I will say I stood firmly on the side of humanity,” she said.

The Sinn Fein leader later said she supported that Micheál Martin should go and attend the bilateral meeting with President Trump, and as Taoiseach he had a unique position to represent the Irish people and government.

“I think the Taoiseach will go, I think the Taoiseach has to go,” she said.

Ms McDonald told reporters in Dublin on Friday morning that she will not be travelling to the United States at all this St Patrick’s Day, as did Ms O’Neill. The First Minister said that the Deputy First Minister, the DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly, may travel and that was a matter for herself.

Ms McDonald rejected the suggestion that her decision could be damaging to Irish economic interests, saying the party was “very aware” of the economic threat of trade and tariff wars and there could “be no winner” in a situation like that.

She said Irish jobs need to be protected but that there are moments where important calls needed to be made and that President Trump had called for the “unconscionable” expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the annexation of the territory.