Taoiseach Simon Harris says he ‘feels really bad’ about exchange with visibly upset woman in Co Cork on campaign trail

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he “feels really bad” about an exchange he had with a disability worker in Kanturk. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he “feels really bad” about an exchange he had with a visibly upset woman in Kanturk, Co Cork, on the general election campaign trail, where he denied claims that the disability sector had been ignored.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Mr Harris apologised to the woman after the clip, recorded by RTÉ News, was widely shared on Friday night on social media.

In a supermarket, the woman said she was a section 39 disability worker and told him that “we fought for our money, and we were ignored.”

Mr Harris said: “no, no, not at all.”

She said: “yes, we were. Yes, we were.”

She told him the disability sector was “a joke” and, becoming emotional, said that she was “very passionate about my job.”

Mr Harris said: “I am very passionate about disability too.” After another brief exchange, the Taoiseach walked away from the visibly upset woman.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris was approached during a canvass this evening by a woman who says she is a carer, and who said she believes the Government has "done nothing for us" | follow live: https://t.co/eUoCK3Qb5Y pic.twitter.com/MXiN9b60Ke — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 22, 2024

The Taoiseach went live on Instagram on Saturday morning to apologise and say “I did not give her the time I should have given her”.

“I do want to say this. One of the reasons I got involved in politics, in fact the reason I got involved in politics, is disability services. I wouldn’t be a politician, or certainly a politician at such a young age, was my brother not born with autism, did I not see the struggle my parents, particularly my mother, went through in trying to fight for services and answers and the loneliness that my family often felt as well.

“That is why I’m determined to prioritise disability services and the needs of carers as well. I’ve had those conversations with so many people right across Ireland. I was in Kanturk last night, at the end of a very long day, and I was talking to a woman who works in a section 39 disability organisation. She was raising issues with me and I want to say I did not give her the time I should have given her.

“I feel really bad about that. It’s not who I am. It’s not what makes me tick. I do hope to be able to have a longer conversation with her because I want you to know I am in the business of listening, of learning, of acting when it comes to disability services.”