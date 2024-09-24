Taoiseach needs to correct record about Israeli weapons transport through Irish airspace, Dáil told

An Israeli soldier inspects military equipment at an area next to the border with Gaza. File photograph: Shutterstock

Taoiseach Simon Harris needs to correct the record of the Dáil over comments he made about the use of Irish airspace for the transport of weapons to Israel, the Dáil has heard.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald made the call for clarification as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East was raised on Tuesday by a number of TDs.

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach and Tánaiste should make a statement about the conflict to the Dáil with “an opportunity for questions and answers in respect of weapons of war passing through Irish airspace”.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe had earlier confirmed that permission for these flights to pass through Irish airspace was “neither sought nor granted” but Ms McDonald said “that doesn’t take from the fact it appears that this has in fact happened”.

“There is an issue of sanction and punishment for those who have breached Irish domestic law.”

In June the Taoiseach told the Dáil that “no airport in Ireland or Irish sovereign airspace is being used to transport weapons to the conflict in the Middle East or any other war”, following allegations by website The Ditch.

A subsequent, ongoing Government investigation confirmed that at least nine flights carrying weapons destined for Israel, overflew Irish sovereign airspace.

Ms McDonald said: “We need both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste who, whether wittingly or otherwise gave wrong information to the Dáil on this matter. This Dáil was misled. We will take it that it was unwittingly so but nonetheless it happened. And that has to be corrected.”

Earlier People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy condemned the Israeli Defence Forces who were “indiscriminately carpet-bombing southern Lebanon”.

He said the US continues to send weapons to Israel with $20 billion of weapons agreed last month. Mr Murphy demanded that the Taoiseach call at the UN for the US to stop sending weapons to Israel, for the State to impose sanctions on Israel and to “stop blocking the Occupied Territories Bill”.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe reiterated that “in 2023 and to date in 2024 no applications have been received or exemptions granted for the carriage of munitions of war on civil aircraft to a point in Israel”.

He said laws in this area from 1973 and 1989, “very explicitly prohibits the passage of munitions on civil aircraft through our airspace. No permission was sought, no permission was given”.

In relation to reports of the passage of aircraft through Irish airspace, he said “the Department of Transport is now conducting an examination into these reports and is engaging with the carriers that were involved with those airplanes. We take any such allegations very seriously”.

Mr Donohoe said “the suggestion that has been made that the Government is in some way complicit with the passage of munitions through our airspace. I categorically reject it.”

Independent TD Catherine Connolly claimed that, on the Middle East conflict, Ireland was “complicit by our silence, despite our words and recognition of Palestine. As a neutral country, we should be using our voice now more than ever to bring peace in the world.”

She said “the EU is still trading with a country that has flagrantly breached every international law and which is committing genocide.”

The Minister told her: “We have and will continue to take the action that we can or make the statements that are needed to try to create the conditions and play our role in this terrible war and conflict coming to an end.”