Taoiseach’s stance on general election timing ‘has not changed’ despite Fine Gael’s strong showing in poll

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking to media at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois on Thursday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA

Taoiseach Simon Harris’s stance on the timing of a general election “has not changed” amid an increase in support for his party and a surge in his personal approval rating.

The Fine Gael leader on Thursday played down the significance of the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll, which placed his party at 27 per cent of the vote (up four since early summer), ahead of Sinn Féin on 20 per cent (down three) and Fianna Fáil on 19 per cent (down one).

The result is Fine Gael’s highest since June 2021, and the lowest for Sinn Féin since the 2020 general election

The Taoiseach’s personal approval rating rose to 55 per cent (up by 17 per cent since the last poll in early summer).

Speaking to reporters at the National Ploughing Championships on Thursday, Mr Harris said he is “very grateful to the people of Ireland for giving me a chance”.

“Polls come and polls go. I am a new Taoiseach, but I am in politics long enough to not read too much into them,” he said. However, he acknowledged it is “better to be up than down”.

There will be a general election in “due course”, he said, adding that his position on its timing “has not changed”.

“Right now I want the Government to get on with its work and I want the Government to finish its work as well,” he said.

He and the other Coalition party leaders have repeatedly insisted they intend to wait until next February or March to hold the election. However, there is a widespread belief across political circles that a November election is likely.

Asked about his reaction to the polling, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, whose party, Fianna Fáil, dropped by one per cent, said: “We will do all we can to outpoll the polls.”

“It is all there to play for and we are going to work very hard at constituency and at national level,” he said, adding that the “dynamic” of the campaign will be crucial.

Also speaking from the agricultural event in Ratheniska, Co Laois, the Tánaiste said his feelings about polls are well known.

“In the May poll and in all the polling before the local elections we were a distant third and we came out first in terms of seats in the local elections. We doubled our European seats from two to four only last June,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he loves campaigning, but “in the meantime we have to govern and we have to get a budget through”.

He would not be drawn when asked about potential dates for the election.

The Irish Times/Ipsos headline opinion poll results excludes undecided voters (20 per cent of respondents) and those unlikely to vote.

Among the smaller parties the Green Party is at 5 per cent (up one); Labour 6 per cent (up one); the Social Democrats 4 per cent (up one); Solidarity-People Before Profit 2 per cent (no change); Aontú 1 per cent (no change). Independents are at 16 per cent (down one).

Voters were asked which party, if any, they would vote for in an immediate general election.