Irish voters support neutrality by 2:1 margin but are less convinced on triple lock, poll finds

The 126th Infantry Battalion is deploying next month with 308 personnel. Members of the Irish Defence Forces on Thursday participated in a training exercise at Coolmoney Camp in the Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Voters support maintaining Ireland’s current model of neutrality by a margin of more than 2:1, but they are less convinced about maintaining the triple lock, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.

The Government has repeatedly said it does not intend to undermine Ireland’s military neutrality. Its claims are challenged by political opponents and pro-neutrality campaigners who believe that increasing EU and international defence co-operation puts Ireland’s traditional neutrality at risk.

For the poll, voters were asked the following question: “Do you support Ireland’s current model of military neutrality or would you like to see it change so that Ireland can take more responsibility for its own and Europe’s defence?”

Almost two-thirds of voters (63 per cent) said they support the current model of neutrality, while less than half that number (29 per cent) said they want to see the model change.

Wealthier voters and women were most likely to be supportive of the current model of neutrality.

However, the picture on the triple lock looks somewhat different. Respondents to the poll were asked to respond to the following: “The triple lock currently in place means that the United Nations must approve any peacekeeping mission that Irish troops may be sent on. This means that countries such as Russia can block any such mission. The Government intends to change the triple lock so that Irish troops can be sent on peacekeeping missions without UN approval. Do you think the Government should keep or remove the triple lock?”

In response, 47 per cent of voters said the Government should keep the triple lock, while 37 per cent said it should be removed and 16 per cent said they do not know.

Majorities of Fine Gael, Labour and Green supporters who expressed a preference said it should be removed, while Fianna Fáil supporters were narrowly in favour of retaining the triple lock.

Voters are split on the controversial Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban the sale of goods produced in the occupied Palestinian territories and is fiercely opposed by Israel and the US.

A small majority of those who expressed an opinion (43 per cent) say the Government should “introduce the bill as soon as possible”, but 40 per cent believe the Government should either drop the bill completely or hold off for now.

Among those who believe the bill should go ahead now, 28 per cent say the Government should “hold off on introducing the bill now”, while 12 per cent say it should be dropped completely.

The poll was conducted among a representative sample of adults aged 18 years and upwards across 120 sampling points throughout all constituencies. Personal in-home interviewing took place on April 14th and 15th. The total number of interviews conducted was 1,200. The accuracy is estimated at plus or minus 2.8 per cent.