New Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt urges colleagues not to ‘wash dirty linen in public’

Ulster Unionist Party leader-elect Mike Nesbitt speaking to the media outside Stormont on Friday following the resignation of Doug Beattie. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), Mike Nesbitt, has urged colleagues not to “wash our dirty linen in public” after taking on the role for a second time.

Speaking following the closure of a nominations process for the vacant leadership position on Friday – in which he was the sole candidate – Mr Nesbitt declined to comment on whether he had received the backing of his predecessor, Doug Beattie.

However, the former broadcaster said he felt “very confident” that he had received the support of “the vast majority if not all” of the UUP’s elected representatives.

Mr Beattie unexpectedly quit earlier this month, citing “irreconcilable differences between myself and party officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward”.

The UUP confirmed on Friday that only one person declared an interest in becoming leader.

“It is my pleasure to announce that, subject to ratification by the party on September 14th, Mike Nesbitt MLA is now deemed to be the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party,” a spokesman said.

The MLA for Strangford, Mr Nesbitt previously led the party between 2012 and 2017 and is now the first UUP leader to hold the position a second time.

In May, he replaced party colleague Robin Swann as Stormont Minister for Health.

Mr Nesbitt told media on Friday that he was “more than happy” to return as leader and that he remained committed to the health portfolio.

“I didn’t know what I was letting myself in for in 2012; I do now and I am confident that I can do a job for the Ulster Unionist Party, for the people who vote for us and more generally for the people of Northern Ireland.”

He said he hopes to offer people a “more relaxed” UUP.

“I want to continue on the progressive outreach that Doug started, but I know in a certain way Doug was following on from my lead from 2012 to 2017,” Mr Nesbitt told reporters.

“I would like to offer people a unionist party that is a bit more relaxed, that is a bit more confident, that is outreaching and a bit more inclusive.”

The new UUP leader’s appointment comes a day after SDLP leader Colum Eastwood announced his resignation.

Asked if he had received Mr Beattie’s backing, Mr Nesbitt referenced Mr Eastwood endorsing SDLP MP Claire Hanna as his successor before adding that the UUP had a “long-standing tradition” of its outgoing leader not “influencing the decision of the party as to who is the successor”.

Mr Nesbitt said that he did not accept the narrative that the UUP is “a badly split party”.

“But I do also accept that we have fed the narrative by washing our dirty linen in public,” he added. “I gently suggest to party colleagues that is not a very attractive look for the electorate to have.

“I am suggesting we all take a beat, pause, step back and relax a little bit over the weekend and then we’ll pick things up at the beginning of next week as the Assembly prepares to return.”

– Additional reporting: PA