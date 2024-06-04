Airlines face increased fines if passengers do not have valid travel documents

Airlines will face increased fines of up to €5,000 if they fail to ensure a passenger has a valid travel document, under plans going to Cabinet on Wednesday.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will bring a review of airline fines to Government this week and propose the increase, to be enacted before the summer recess. It was not immediately clear on Tuesday when the new regime would come into effect.

Under immigration laws passed in 2003, airlines and other carriers have an obligation to ensure passengers travelling to the State have a valid travel document establishing their identity and nationality, and the appropriate visa required.

If an airline or other carrier fails to abide by its obligations, it can face fines for offences for each passenger on a particular flight.

Airlines are able to avoid convictions by paying a lower level of fine within 28 days of the offence. That level is currently €1,500, and it will be raised to €2,500.

The immigration review also recommends the Department of Justice and the Garda National Immigration Bureau draw up relevant guidelines to support carriers in the implementation of checks.

It says there should be consideration of a “dynamic fines model”, recognising carriers that strongly enforce checks and giving heavier fines to those who do not address gaps and show improvements.

The Irish Times reported in April that information provided to the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee indicated the Government was considering tightening rules around documentation, as well as a new “gate check” programme that could see airlines escape fines if they put in place an audited higher standard of document checking.

The Government is planning to clamp down on visa-free travel from countries with significant numbers of international protection applicants or where travel documents are routinely being used inappropriately.