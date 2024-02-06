John Bruton: A life in pictures

Former taoiseach John Bruton has died following a long illness. He was 76. He led his Fine Gael party for 11 years, serving as taoiseach from 1994 to 1997 when he led the “rainbow” coalition government of Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left. First elected to the Dáil in 1969, Bruton was a TD for Meath.

These photos from The Irish Times archive give an insight into his political life and times.

US president Bill Clinton (R) sits with Taoiseach John Bruton in the Oval Office of the White House. Photograph Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images

John Bruton speaks during the afternoon session of the United Nations environmental session, as some 60 world leaders attended Earth Summit II in 1997. Photograph: Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images

Taoiseach John Bruton addresses a joint session of the US Congress as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Newt Gingrich (C) and US senator Strom Thurmond look on. Photograph: Richard Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

House speaker Newt Gingrich (R) greets John Bruton on his arrival to the Capitol for lunch. Photograph: Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

The SDLP's John Hume and Seamus Mallon with Taoiseach John Bruton, Tánaiste Dick Spring and Proinsias De Rossa outside Government Buildings. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

John Bruton, chairman of IFSC Ireland, speaking at the 2013 European Insurance Forum in Dublin. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

John Bruton with his wife Finola and members of the Fine Gael party on the platform after the presidential address in 1989. Photograph: Jack McManus

US president George W. Bush greets John Bruton, ambassador of the European Commission to the United States, during a credentials ceremony in the Oval Office on December 9th, 2004. Photograph: Paul Morse

Fine Gael party leader John Bruton and Young Fine Gael national chairman Arthur Lynch during a break in the Young Fine Gael National Conference, at Furbo, Galway. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

John Bruton with his wife Finola during the Fairyhouse Easter Festival in 2010. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

Former taoisigh John Bruton and Albert Reynolds at the funeral of Cardinal Cahal Daly at St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh on January 5th, 2010. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Fine Gael leader John Bruton at the unveiling of his portrait, painted by Lord Dunsaney and commissioned by the Office of Public Works, at the Royal Hibernian Academy. Photograph: Alan Betson

John Bruton, on his conferral with a Doctor of Laws degree, with Dr Garret FitzGerald, chancellor of NUI, at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham in 2005. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Fine Gael leader John Bruton and former party leader Dr Garrett FitzGerald at the Young Fine Gael conference in Dublin in 2000. Photograph: Joe St Leger/The Irish Times

John Bruton pictured in 1972

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams (L) meets newly elected Taoiseach John Bruton for talks on December 21st, 1994. Photograph: John Cogill/REUTERS

British prime minister John Major (L) shakes hands with Taoiseach John Bruton as they leave Hillsborough Castle before the publication of the joint framework document intended to be a basis for talks by political parties in the North, on February 22nd, 1995. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/Reuters

John Bruton presents US vice president Al Gore with a crystal bowl of shamrocks at the White House on St Patrick's Day, 1997. Photograph: AP Photo/J.Scott Applewhite

British prime minister John Major (L) and John Bruton unveil the joint framework document intended to be a basis for talks by political parties in the North, on February 22nd, 1995. Photograph: Russell Boyce/REUTERS

US president Bill Clinton (C) looks up as he laughs with Taoiseach John Bruton (L) and Foreign Minister Dick Spring outside Government Buildings on December 1st, 1995. Photograph: Russell Boyce/REUTERS

(L-R) Progressive Democrats leader Dessie O'Malley, Fine Gael leader John Bruton and Taoiseach Albert Reynolds at a joint press conference in the Mansion House in 1992 of political parties supporting a Yes vote in the referendum on the Treaty on European Union. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Taoiseach Albert Reynolds (second left) with leader of the Progressive Democrats, Dessie O'Malley (R), Fine Gael leader John Bruton (second R) and Labour leader Dick Spring (L) at Leinster House after issuing a joint statement supporting a Yes vote in the Maastrict Referendum in 1992. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Prince Charles with Taoiseach John Bruton at the state banquet in Dublin Castle on May 31st, 1995. Photograph: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Taoiseach John Bruton speaking at a Fine Gael dinner to celebrate the State's 75th birthday, in the Burlington Hotel Dublin in 1997. Photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

John Bruton at the funeral of Penneys/Primark founder Arthur Ryan at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

It's for you: (L-R) Fine Gael TD Michael Noonan, Fine Gael leader John Bruton, The Diceman Thom McGinty and Fine Gael deputy leader Nora Owen at a protest against increased Telecom charges, in Grafton Street in 1993. Photograph: Pat Langan/The Irish Times

John and Finola Bruton at the Leopardstown Christmas race meeting in 2010. Photographer: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

John Bruton with his wife Finola and daughters Mary-Elizabeth, Emily and Juliana, photographed during the Fairyhouse Easter Festival in 2010. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

(L-R) Des O’Malley, John Bruton, Albert Reynolds, Dick Spring and Proinsias De Rossa. Photograph: Irish Times Archive