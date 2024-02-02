Varadkar seeks to downplay Coalition division on Dublin Airport’s future while backing expansion

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD defended Minister Eamon Ryan rejecting comments made by Ryanair's Michael O’Leary and said “this is a better Government because the Green Party is part of it”. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has sought to play down divisions among the Coalition parties over the future of Dublin Airport as he backed proposals to increase its capacity.

The airport’s operator DAA has applied to Fingal County Council for permission to increase capacity to 40 million passengers per year, up from the current 32 million allowed.

The Irish Times reported on Friday that senior Green Party allies of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan have objected to DAA’s plans.

The position taken by some Green Party politicians prompted Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary to call for Mr Ryan’s resignation, accusing him of being an “incompetent” transport minister.

Mr Varadkar defended Mr Ryan rejecting comments made by Mr O’Leary and said “this is a better Government because the Green Party is part of it”.

He said the issue of the cap on passengers at Dublin Airport “is a planning matter ultimately and that will be decided by the relevant authorities.”

Asked by reporters about his own view of the cap he said it is important that there is investment in Ireland’s regional airports.

However, he added: “We shouldn’t forget that Dublin is the main gateway to Ireland. We’re an island nation. We need aviation and if we don’t raise the cap, we’ll be turning away people – tourists, visitors, business and driving up air fares and I don’t think that would be in our interest.

“So I’d like to see it raised but it needs to be done in the right way. It needs to be done through the planning process.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking at the turning of the sod of a new development of 300 affordable, cost rental and social homes at Mulhuddart in his Dublin West constituency.

GEM Construction MD Martin Healy, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, Mayor of Fingal Cllr Adrian Henchy, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, Fingal County Council Chief Executive AnnMaire Farrelly during a turning of the first sod ceremony on a development of 300 affordable, cost rental and social homes plus a 17-acre park with recreational facilities at Church Fields, Mulhuddart, Dublin Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He was joined by Fianna Fáil Cabinet members – Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and junior transport minister Jack Chambers.

Mr Chambers’ role includes international transport and he said he fully supports lifting the passenger cap.

He said: “It’s absolutely essential for tourism, trade, employment and our wider industrial and economic policy.”

Another local TD, Green Party Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman, was also present at the event.

He was among Green politicians who made objections to key strands of the proposal to expand capacity at Dublin Airport.

Mr O’Gorman said his submission focused on aircraft noise and said that any review of the planning guidelines “has to look at the noise zones around Dublin Airport” and how impacted residents can be better compensated when it comes to noise insulation.

He did not respond directly when asked if he opposes lifting the passenger cap or not, instead speaking about the need to develop regional airports.

Mr Varadkar said it is “not an either or” situation when it comes to expanding Dublin Airport or investing in airports elsewhere.

He said airlines like Aer Lingus and Ryanair “would say to us is that if you impose a cap on Dublin, while some flights might be redistributed to regional airports, other flights and direct routes would be lost to Ireland.

“That would be not a good thing for the country in my view”.

Mr Varadkar said there are “genuine concerns” around noise and flights happening at certain times.

He added: “There has to be an obligation on the aviation industry to step up to the mark when it comes to moving towards aircrafts that are less noisy like the newer ones, and also moving towards the use of sustainable aviation fuels.”

He sought to play down Coalition divisions saying: “I get the desire to make it you know, black versus white, or Government ministers being diametrically opposed on an issue.

“It’s more complicated than that. We can all make our submissions ... but ultimately, there’s going to be a planning decision.”

Asked if he was concerned that Green Party allies of Minister for Transport Mr Ryan were objecting to the increased capacity, he replied: “It’s not just Green Party people.

“There are people from other parties too ... People are entitled to make observations and that includes Government ministers and I don’t have a problem with that.”

When asked about submissions on the DAA plans from Green Party colleagues, Mr Ryan’s spokesman previously said he could not and would not intervene in the independent planning process in any way.