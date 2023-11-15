Veteran MEP Deirdre Clune becomes latest Fine Gael grandee to announce retirement

Deirdre Clune has served as a councillor, Lord Mayor of Cork, TD, senator and MEP since 2014

Deirdre Clune, the Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South, has become the latest member of her party to announce she is retiring from front-line politics.

In a statement this afternoon, Ms Clune said she had informed Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar that she would not contest next year’s European election.

She is one of a succession of Fine Gael grandees to announce their impending retirement in recent months – including Frances Fitzgerald, Richard Bruton, Charlie Flanagan, David Stanton and Michael Creed – while, more surprisingly perhaps, a group of younger TDs including Joe McHugh, John Paul Phelan and Brendan Griffin have decided to leave politics.

The daughter of former Minister for Foreign Affairs Peter Barry, Ms Clune has served as a councillor, Lord Mayor of Cork, TD, senator and MEP since 2014. She was a well-regarded legislator and a popular figure across the political divide.

First elected to her father’s seat on his retirement in 1997 (her grandfather had also been a TD), she lost her Dáil seat in 2002, regained it in 2007, but lost it again in 2011. Elected to the Seanad later that year, she was elected to the European Parliament in 2014 and again in 2019. She served in a variety of front bench positions.

“Politics is demanding,” she said in a statement this afternoon. “It requires much sacrifice, not least from close family members. There is absolutely no doubt that without the support of my family, I would not have had the privilege to serve in public office.

“I have been most fortunate to work alongside some very talented, trustworthy and earnest people in my career, whose commitment has been invaluable.”

She added: “Working in Brussels and Strasbourg, I have seen first-hand how Europe has played a defining role in Ireland’s emergence as a modern, open society and economy.

“Ireland’s EU journey has been nothing less than transformational. Europe has given us reach and influence in the world. It has facilitated our peace process. It has delivered on equality, opportunity and freedom.

“Europe has also taught me that the ability to ‘compromise’ is not a weakness. It is the essence of a healthy democracy.”

Paying tribute to her, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “not many politicians have achieved this feat of being elected to almost every possible chamber at local, national and international level by the electorate”.

“This accomplishment tells us of the faith the people of Cork and Ireland South have had in Deirdre to represent them at all levels repeatedly,” he said.

“A proud Corkwoman, Deirdre and her family can look back with great pride on her achievements. We in Fine Gael are extremely grateful for all that Deirdre has done for her country and party,” he said.