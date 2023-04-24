Family home of Paul Murphy TD targeted by protesters

Demonstrating outside politicians’ homes has become a tactic by protest groups in recent years. Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Socialist TD Paul Murphy has posted on social media about protests at his home by what he described as elements of the political far right.

Mr Murphy posted a picture of 11 people outside his home in Tallaght, Dublin, most of whom had their faces obscured or who were wearing hoods.

Mr Murphy said: “Far right protesting outside our home right now. We were literally preparing to give our newborn baby a bath”.

The message was posted at 7.46pm on Monday night.

From what could be discerned from the picture at least one placard read: “Concerned communities say no”. Another poster read in part: “If you care for your kids you should be [unreadable]”.

Attempts to contact Mr Murphy later on Monday night were not successful.

Demonstrating outside politicians’ homes has become a tactic by protest groups in recent years.

Among those who have been targeted in the past are Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Simon Harris. In September 2021 a small number of protesters gathered outside Mr Varadkar’s home in the south inner city in Dublin on a Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the incident in Dublin 8 where it is understood a number of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered for about an hour.

Protesters gathered outside the Co Wicklow home of Mr Harris on a number of occasions in early 2019, when he and his wife were taking care of their newborn baby. The protest sparked criticism from Mr Varadkar who said it was “disgusting”.

The self-styled Anti Eviction Flying Column said it would repeat such protests. On another occasion members of a group that calls itself the Fingal Battalion Direct Action Group were monitored outside the Harris house by gardaí before dispersing.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy has suggested that the Government should consider if there is legislation that could be used for incidents like this, but Minister Simon Coveney has previously said it would be “very difficult” to bring in a law to prevent protests taking place outside the homes of politicians.