Joe Biden public address at Mayo cathedral mooted for Irish visit

US president Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Planners organising the visit of US president Joe Biden are looking at holding the public address of his Irish visit at a location outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co Mayo.

A speech to a large crowd next to the cathedral beside the river Moy on Friday, April 14th is being strongly considered, according to sources familiar with the planning for the visit.

Organisers preparing for Mr Biden’s five-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Belfast Agreement have been scouting for a location for the 46th US president’s main public address of his visit to the Republic.

The public speech in Ballina, home of Mr Biden’s ancestral family, the Blewitts, would be the culmination of the president’s visit that begins with his arrival in Belfast next Tuesday.

He will travel to Dublin the following day and spend the remainder of the visit in the Republic fulfilling official engagements, meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins along with day trips to Mayo and Louth, the home counties of his forefathers.

He is scheduled to fly back to the US the day after the Ballina speech on April 15th.

Mr Biden’s public address in Co Mayo would be in contrast to the Dublin-based speech delivered by one of his predecessors, president Barack Obama, who spoke to a crowd of tens of thousands of people on College Green in heart of the capital when he visited in 2011.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said on Tuesday he would “of course” like to see Mr Biden address the Houses of the Oireachtas but such an occasion has not been confirmed.

John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton are among world leaders who have previously delivered speeches to TDs and senators.

The Dáil and Seanad are currently in recess but politicians could be recalled if Mr Biden does wish to address the Oireachtas during his visit to Ireland next week.

Mr Martin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, said an address to the Oireachtas is “a matter to be confirmed” while indicating that TDs and senators could be recalled.

He said: “It’s always a good occasion. I don’t think they’d object.”

Mr Martin described Mr Biden as “a great friend of Ireland”, particularly since his election as president.

“I think his firm, diplomatic positioning in relation to the Good Friday Agreement, in relation to Brexit and the protocol, has been effective and impactful and that’s something we appreciate,” Mr Martin added.

He said Mr Biden has a long-standing interest in peace in Northern Ireland and his appointment of Joe Kennedy as an economic envoy was significant.

He said the Irish and British governments stood ready to work with a new Northern Ireland Executive if it could be restored to develop an economic platform for the North adding: “I know the president is keenly interested in that.”

Mr Martin was speaking ahead of a Fianna Fáil event in Dublin to mark the Belfast Agreement.

It was attended by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern – one of the key architects of the peace deal in Northern Ireland struck on Good Friday 1998.

It featured video messages from former US president Mr Clinton and former British prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major.

Mr Ahern told those gathered that Mr Major and former taoiseach Albert Reynolds deserved “great credit” for the 1992 Downing Street declaration that paved the way for later developments in the peace process.

He also praised the role of the late Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble in the talks that led to the Belfast Agreement.

Mr Ahern said when they first met Mr Trimble was “impossible”, describing him as a “good guy” but “volatile” and said he ended up as a “great friend”.

He said Mr Trimble stayed in the process when the DUP walked out and without him “there would have been no 1998”.