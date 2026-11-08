‘We have seven guys here from Ireland for Abdul’: Student volunteers play role in landmark US vote

Aaron Duke (left, foreground) and fellow volunteers with Abdul El-Sayed (right, standing) during the US Senate campaign

An Irish student has described volunteering for Abdul El-Sayed’s successful US Senate campaign as a “wonderful experience”.

Aaron Duke, who is chair of Irish Labour Youth, was invited by Young Democrats to campaign against Donald Trump’s republicans in the midterm elections.

Duke, who was joined by members of SDLP Youth on the trip, explained that El-Sayed’s socialist ideology appealed to them, which is why they chose to campaign in Michigan.

It was “so interesting coming from Irish politics; the campaign organisation they have there is night and day in comparison”, said Duke.

The Democratic Youth organisation provided accommodation, but the rest of the trip came out of their own pockets.

“The only way that I’d really be convinced to spend a bit of my own money and come over would be for a campaign like El-Sayed, where it’s offering such a distinct change from the norms of US politics,” Duke said.

Working with six other Irish students, and one from Malta, the 22-year old volunteered in the Benton Harbor area of Michigan, which is to the west of the state and close to the border with Illinois.

Aaron Duke (first on left) along with other volunteers who were invited by the Young Democrats to campaign in the US midterm elections

They arrived on September 28th, and volunteered until the end of the campaign.

James Gasper, a Democratic Party organiser, told them to “try and get around to different suburban areas around the west of Michigan ... and to try and do our best to just be knocking on doors. We probably spent the most time canvassing up in Grand Rapids”.

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El-Sayed (42) had testy exchanges with some members of the public and journalists during the campaign. In one video that gained widespread attention, he puts his hands on a Sky News reporter and tells him “why would I care to have a conversation with you?” – on the grounds that he was from the UK where he is seeking “zero” votes.

He is the first Muslim US senator and overcame suspicions within his own party about his democratic socialist platform, before falling out with his former primary rival Haley Stevens, who endorsed losing republican Mike Rogers.

Duke said one of the highlights of the trip was an El-Sayed event at a Baptist church in Benton Harbor when they got talking to an older woman who was “shocked that seven Irish lads would come out to campaign in Michigan”.

After El-Sayed finished speaking, people approached him at the top of the church to shake hands and say hello.

“We stepped back to let the locals have the chance to speak with him,” Duke explained.

“Suddenly the woman, Melissa was her name, was up on stage with the pastor. The pastor looks over at us and starts shouting that ‘we have seven guys here who came all the way from Ireland for Abdul’.

“The entire church starting clapping for us, and he said ‘come over to meet these guys Abdul’.

“Afterwards everyone was coming over to meet us. So that was a lovely moment.”

Duke explained they were given a software called Minivan, which provided specific lists of past Democratic voters who had not voted yet. “Even the voting registration information they have was mind-boggling”, he said.

“Each list would have around 60 to 100 doors. Due to the scale of how many people are a registered Democrat, you got a lot of people who said they weren’t voting. My best guess is that they registered for different campaigns, such as the Obama campaign, stuff like that.

“You got a few doors where people would be very confused as to why you’re at their house. There was a decent mix … but the targeted campaign helped us to find a lot of voters.

“We did see a lot of unity. If it wasn’t for El-Sayed specifically, it was for the Democratic candidate.”

El-Sayed is due to be sworn into office in January. As for Duke, he had no time for a holiday after the vote. He returned to Ireland this week to continue his final-year studies at University College Dublin.